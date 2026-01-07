Alpharetta's Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT Named 2026 Top Patient Rated Otolaryngologist by Find Local Doctors

Dual board-certified ENT surgeon and sleep medicine specialist Dr. Julie Zweig continues to earn recognition for her integrative approach to healthcare, combining traditional medicine with functional wellness to address the root causes of ENT, hearing, and sleep disorders.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT has been named a 2026 Top Patient Rated Otolaryngologist by Find Local Doctors, a trusted online directory connecting patients with highly-rated healthcare providers. This recognition, based on verified patient reviews and satisfaction ratings across multiple platforms, highlights Dr. Zweig's commitment to delivering personalized, holistic care to patients throughout North Atlanta, Roswell, and Dunwoody.

Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT

What distinguishes Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT is its unique approach to patient care. Rather than simply treating symptoms, Dr. Zweig and her team focus on identifying and addressing the root causes of ENT, sleep, hearing, and wellness disorders. This integrative methodology combines traditional medical expertise with functional medicine principles, offering patients a comprehensive path to optimum health. With over 20 years of experience serving the greater Atlanta area, Dr. Zweig has built a reputation for delivering individualized, patient-centered care that considers each person's unique circumstances and health priorities.

The practice offers an extensive range of services spanning ear, nose, and throat care, audiology, sleep medicine, and wellness treatments. Patients struggling with chronic sinusitis, allergies, hearing loss, tinnitus, sleep apnea, and snoring find comprehensive solutions under one roof. Advanced treatment options include Clarifix for chronic rhinitis, VivAer nasal airway remodeling, hearing aids, and multiple sleep apnea therapies including CPAP and oral appliances. Dr. Zweig's special interest in hormone optimization adds another dimension to her practice, addressing how hormonal balance affects sleep quality and overall wellness. The clinic also offers aesthetic services including Botox injections and medically supervised weight loss programs.

Patient testimonials consistently praise the practice's thorough, caring approach. One patient shared, "Dr. Zweig really cares for the patient. She takes time to listen to what is going on with you and recommends a course of treatment tailored for you and your unique needs." The experienced team includes Dr. Debra Brewer, a licensed clinical audiologist with over 35 years of experience who specializes in helping patients understand the life-changing benefits of amplification, and Leah Dunlap, a Family Nurse Practitioner with extensive experience in both ENT and gastroenterology care.

"Being recognized as a Top Patient Rated Otolaryngologist reflects our team's dedication to treating each patient as an individual," says Dr. Julie Zweig. "My approach has always been to look beyond the symptoms and understand the whole person. When we address root causes—whether that's hormonal imbalances affecting sleep, structural issues causing chronic sinus problems, or hearing loss impacting quality of life—we can achieve lasting improvements in our patients' health and wellbeing. This award tells us our patients value that comprehensive approach."

More About Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT:

Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT provides comprehensive ear, nose, throat, hearing, sleep, and wellness care through an integrative and functional medicine approach. Dr. Julie Zweig is a dual board-certified Ear, Nose, and Throat surgeon and Sleep Medicine physician who earned her Doctor of Medicine from Emory University School of Medicine and completed her residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. She has advanced training in integrative and functional medicine and specializes in hormone optimization. Dr. Zweig has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor in Atlanta for 2023, 2024, and 2026, and received the 2023 Castle Connolly Exceptional Women in Medicine Award. The practice serves patients throughout the greater Atlanta area from its Alpharetta location. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://juliezweigmd.com or call (404) 255-4080. The office is located at 2650 Holcomb Bridge Road, Suite 510, Alpharetta, GA 30022.

Media Contact

Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT

(404) 255-4080

https://juliezweigmd.com

SOURCE Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT