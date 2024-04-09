AlphaSense Appoints Heather Zynczak as Chief Marketing Officer, Doubles Revenue in Less Than Two Years

Company adds critical hire to executive team and exceeds $200M+ ARR milestone amid surging demand for AI-enabled search and market intelligence

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSense , the leading market intelligence and search platform, today announced the appointment of Heather Zynczak as Chief Marketing Officer, along with the surpassing of $200M+ in ARR. With over 25 years of experience leading marketing at high-growth and pre-IPO technology and SaaS firms, including prior IPO experience, Zynczak is ideally suited to helm AlphaSense's marketing efforts at the company's rapid growth trajectory, and brings unique expertise to the existing executive leadership team.

"Heather's incredible track record in supporting rapid revenue growth at IPO-scale companies will be invaluable to AlphaSense as we expand our marketing programs to meet the global demand for AI-driven market intelligence," said Jack Kokko, CEO and Founder at AlphaSense. "At over $200M in revenue, and with ambitions to fuel improved decision-making for businesses worldwide, Heather has the ideal mix of experience and a strategic mindset to steer our marketing organization in this next growth chapter."

Zynczak held previous CMO roles at Domo, where she launched the brand and helped grow revenue from $0-100 million, and Pluralsight, where she was an integral member of the company's IPO team, and built the enterprise motion that fueled 50% YoY growth. Prior, she held executive positions at Oracle and SAP, and started her career as a business consultant at top firms, including Accenture, The Boston Consulting Group, and Booz Allen Hamilton. Leveraging her broad experience, Zynczak will lead AlphaSense's global marketing initiatives, with an emphasis on customer engagement, brand awareness, and revenue growth driven by close alignment with the revenue organization.

"AlphaSense is a powerful platform that I wish I had access to in my past roles in product strategy and consulting. The company's unique product, innovative AI tech stack, strong executive talent, blue chip customer base, and remarkable revenue trajectory are why I am excited to be a part of this next phase of growth," said Zynczak. "I believe strongly in AlphaSense's mission to remove uncertainty from decision-making. I am humbled by the opportunity to help achieve this goal by partnering closely with the revenue team to continue driving rapid growth, while building a brand that will be known by businesses worldwide."

AlphaSense exceeding $200M in ARR and doubling the $100 million ARR figure the company previously announced in June 2022 is a reflection of the rapid adoption of its innovative AI and search capabilities, now used by more than 4,000 enterprise customers, including the majority of the S&P 500. This news follows a robust year of company updates, including the opening of a new Singapore hub to fuel expansion in the APAC region, a $100 million Series D investment led by Alphabet's CapitalG , and the close of a $150M Series E funding round led by BOND that brought the company's valuation to $2.5 billion.

About AlphaSense

The world's most sophisticated companies rely on AlphaSense to remove uncertainty from decision-making. With market intelligence and search built on proven AI, AlphaSense delivers insights that matter from content you can trust. Our universe of public and private content includes equity research, company filings, event transcripts, expert calls, news, trade journals, and clients' own research content. Founded in 2011, AlphaSense is headquartered in New York City with over 1,300 people across the globe and offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, India, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.alpha-sense.com.

