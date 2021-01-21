AlphaSense expands Wall Street Insights with addition of Credit Suisse Research, ranked amongst the top firms globally Tweet this

An award-winning research institution, Credit Suisse has 250 global analysts providing fundamental research on 2,800 companies under coverage around the world. With the power of AlphaSense's AI technology, users can extract relevant insights to inform critical business decisions more rapidly and reliably than ever before.

"We're excited to expand our relationship with AlphaSense to offer Aftermarket Research through their platform," said Stan Lantsman, Director, Head of Correspondent Research at Credit Suisse. "The demand for top quality equity research continues to grow within the corporate space. Our global analysts will provide AlphaSense clients access to deep industry-level expertise on the sectors they operate in."

Today, AlphaSense powers data-driven decision making for more than 1,000 leading organizations, including Google, Microsoft, and most of the Fortune 50. In times of market uncertainty, Corporate Strategy, Competitive Intelligence, Corporate Development and Investor Relations teams, among others, are increasingly looking to external research to guide their strategy.

"We're thrilled to welcome Credit Suisse to our Wall Street Insights collection," says Jack Kokko, CEO of AlphaSense. "This is an important step on our path to expand our offering as the go-to research destination for any knowledge professional. We believe that access to equity research will change the way decisions are made and have a profound impact on the market long-term."

Founded in 2011, AlphaSense has been developing market-leading AI and search technology for nearly a decade. The company is backed by $100M in venture funding and has offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, and India.



