AlphaSense Honored on Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business List, Marking a Major Year for AI Innovation and Enterprise Adoption

Company recognized for leadership in "Best AI Implementation" and "Best in Innovation" categories, validating the impact of its enterprise AI workflow enhancements

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSense , the AI platform redefining market intelligence for the business and financial world, today announced it has been named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business list in the "Best AI Implementation" and "Best in Innovation" categories. This recognition solidifies a record-breaking year of growth for the company, which recently surpassed $500 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), driven by accelerated adoption of AlphaSense's AI workflow capabilities now used by over 6,500 enterprises.

AlphaSense is pioneering how businesses in every industry integrate generative AI into critical workflows such as go-to-market planning, investment banking, M&A, investor relations, and competitive intelligence. The company's AI innovation is underscored by the rapid adoption of its Generative Search capabilities, which enable users to instantly find insights across 500 million documents with natural language queries. It understands industry-specific terminology, anticipates relevant questions, and delivers granularly cited, analyst-level insights in seconds.

These AI capabilities have since expanded to include sophisticated AI workflow agents that act like a team of trusted, domain-specific analysts to guide decision making.

The Inc. Best in Business award celebrates companies that have demonstrated the most impactful and tangible business wins of the year. This accolade is the latest in AlphaSense's notable industry recognitions already this year, including being named to the Forbes 2025 Cloud 100 and listed as No. 8 in the CNBC Disruptor 50 .

"This recognition by Inc. and the AI advancements we've made this year validates the work we are doing to democratize access to elite market intelligence for our customers, with trustworthy AI at the helm," said Kiva Kolstein, President and Chief Revenue Officer of AlphaSense. "The companies winning in this new era aren't just experimenting with AI, they're using AI to earn trust and grow revenue. Our mission has never been more critical. We enable customers to shift from complexity to clarity, deliver intelligence that drives real impact, and empower users to move from insight to action before the competition."

AlphaSense's AI platform enhancements over the past year include Generative Search, Generative Grid , Deep Research , Financial Data and AI Agent Interviewer , demonstrating the company's evolution from AI search to fully automated, end-to-end AI workflows and addressing the growing need among enterprises for domain-specific AI that is trustworthy and scalable.

AlphaSense is accelerating its vision to deliver trusted intelligence at unprecedented speed. Upcoming enhancements will be focused on unlocking deeper insights across quantitative and qualitative data, automating complex workflows with customized agents, and generating decision-ready deliverables—from pitchbooks to newsletters—on-demand.

AlphaSense is the AI platform redefining market intelligence and workflow orchestration, trusted by thousands of leading organizations to drive faster, more confident decisions in business and finance. The platform combines domain-specific AI with a vast content universe of over 500 million premium business documents — including equity research, earnings calls, expert interviews, filings, news, and internal proprietary content. Purpose-built for speed, accuracy, and enterprise-grade security, AlphaSense helps teams extract critical insights, uncover market-moving trends, and automate complex workflows with high-quality outputs. With AI solutions like Generative Search, Generative Grid, and Deep Research, AlphaSense delivers the clarity and depth professionals need to navigate complexity and obtain accurate, real-time information quickly. For more information, visit www.alpha-sense.com .

