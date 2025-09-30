AlphaSix Unveils Quantify: AI-Powered Platform Revolutionizing Government Proposal Evaluations

STERLING, Va., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSix today announces the pre-release of Quantify, a cutting-edge AI platform poised to revolutionize how government agencies assess and score Request for Proposals (RFPs). Engineered for speed, transparency, and accountability, Quantify leverages advanced large language models (LLMs) alongside proprietary data technologies to deliver real-time scoring, objective evaluation metrics, and audit-ready insights. The platform is fully compatible with FAR-compliant workflows and supports comprehensive source selection documentation. Quantify is powered by four provisional technology patents, underscoring AlphaSix's commitment to innovation in AI-driven government solutions. Quantify is the only commercially available solution of its kind currently available to government agencies.

Quantify

Federal Momentum Around AI

The U.S. General Services Administration recently signed a OneGov agreement with xAI to make its Grok models available to all federal agencies at minimal cost, while Congress introduced the SANDBOX Act to create a regulatory framework that encourages safe experimentation with AI. Together, these developments highlight the government's commitment to lowering barriers and accelerating responsible AI adoption — an environment in which Quantify is uniquely positioned to thrive.

Quantify: Core Capabilities

Designed for modern government evaluation environments, Quantify is a cloud-native, enterprise-grade platform that seamlessly operates across on-premises and multi-cloud infrastructures, delivering unmatched scalability, flexibility, and security. Core capabilities include the following:

Generative AI-driven analysis enables rapid summaries, intelligent Q&A, and streamlined Source Selection Board workflows

Configurable evaluation workflows adapt to any solicitation format, supporting agency-specific structures and criteria

Transparent, audit-ready scoring with built-in compliance checks ensures defensibility and accountability throughout the process

Elastic scalability supports concurrent evaluations across multiple proposals and boards without performance limits

Advanced decision intelligence (MCDA) empowers data-informed award modeling and comparative analysis

Role-based access controls safeguard sensitive evaluation data and ensure appropriate permissions across teams and solicitations

A former senior procurement executive at U.S. State Department, familiar with Quantify said: "Government acquisition teams are under constant pressure to do more with less. For those professionals, objectivity and fairness in evaluations are paramount. Quantify's Al driven evaluation approach/tool could save agencies significant time and money while ensuring every proposal is measured by the same clear standards."

A former DHS Component Head Contracting Authority added: "This technology has the potential to transform how evaluations are conducted across the federal government. It allows evaluators to focus more on mission alignment rather than wrestling with administrative burdens."

Quantify is currently entering the R&D Testing period for select Federal agencies and will be commercially available in early 2026.

About AlphaSix

A Leader and Disruptor in Federal IT Solutions

AlphaSix delivers innovative, vendor-agnostic solutions that unlock the full potential of government data. Since 2011, federal agencies have relied on AlphaSix for the hardware, software, and expertise needed to overcome complex challenges and achieve operational excellence.

Our mission-aligned designs are woven into every layer of an agency's technical infrastructure. As a recognized innovator in the federal IT space, AlphaSix integrates cutting-edge technologies—including Generative AI—to drive efficiency, compliance, and quality across operations.

Certified in CMMI and ISO 9001, and backed by strategic partnerships, AlphaSix is well-positioned to lead in a rapidly evolving market. With major trends in AI, cybersecurity, and IT modernization reshaping the federal landscape, AlphaSix continues to deliver tailored, high-impact solutions that advance mission performance.

