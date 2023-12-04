Alphastar Capital Management, LLC Announces Paul B. Stetz as New President

CORNELIUS, N.C., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphastar Capital Management, LLC, a leading registered investment advisor (RIA) founded in 2011, is excited to announce the appointment of Paul B. Stetz as its new president. Stetz brings over 30 years of extensive experience in executive leadership, RIA sales, relationship management, business consulting, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Before joining Alphastar, Stetz co-founded Transcend Partner Group LLC, where he played a pivotal role in launching an RIA roll-up business with a focus on M&A and providing strategic solutions to RIAs. His prior roles include chief operating officer at Fairport Wealth and managing director at Mercer Advisors, where he led successful M&A strategies. He has also held sales and relationship management leadership roles at Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions and Schwab Advisor Services.

Alphastar has grown rapidly since its inception, offering comprehensive turnkey asset management program (TAMP) services, direct affiliation options, family office services, and a specialization in holistic wealth management that includes insurance as a key asset class. The firm primarily serves independent financial advisors, who in turn cater to pre-retirees and high-net-worth individuals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to Alphastar," said Alphastar Managing Partner Brian Williams. "His proven leadership skills, deep industry knowledge, and ability to drive strategic growth align perfectly with our mission to provide unparalleled wealth management solutions and service to our clients. Paul's arrival at Alphastar is not just a new chapter in his illustrious career but also a testament to Alphastar's commitment to attracting top-tier talent in the industry."

Paul holds a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Baldwin Wallace College and has extensive training in executive leadership and strategic selling. His addition to the executive team marks a significant milestone in Alphastar's journey toward becoming one of the largest independent RIAs in the country.

As an all-encompassing registered investment adviser (RIA), Alphastar Capital Management offers multi-disciplined institutional asset management, sales and marketing, training, technology, support, and savvy 401(k) solutions. Alphastar strives to lead the next generation of RIA firms by providing unparalleled service, support, and world-class investment strategies. This offers multiple competitive advantages to our investment advisor representatives in the field. For more information, please visit www.AlphastarCM.com.

