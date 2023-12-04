Alphastar Capital Management, LLC Announces Paul B. Stetz as New President

News provided by

Alphastar Capital Management

04 Dec, 2023, 12:18 ET

CORNELIUS, N.C., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphastar Capital Management, LLC, a leading registered investment advisor (RIA) founded in 2011, is excited to announce the appointment of Paul B. Stetz as its new president. Stetz brings over 30 years of extensive experience in executive leadership, RIA sales, relationship management, business consulting, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Before joining Alphastar, Stetz co-founded Transcend Partner Group LLC, where he played a pivotal role in launching an RIA roll-up business with a focus on M&A and providing strategic solutions to RIAs. His prior roles include chief operating officer at Fairport Wealth and managing director at Mercer Advisors, where he led successful M&A strategies. He has also held sales and relationship management leadership roles at Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions and Schwab Advisor Services.

Alphastar has grown rapidly since its inception, offering comprehensive turnkey asset management program (TAMP) services, direct affiliation options, family office services, and a specialization in holistic wealth management that includes insurance as a key asset class. The firm primarily serves independent financial advisors, who in turn cater to pre-retirees and high-net-worth individuals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to Alphastar," said Alphastar Managing Partner Brian Williams. "His proven leadership skills, deep industry knowledge, and ability to drive strategic growth align perfectly with our mission to provide unparalleled wealth management solutions and service to our clients. Paul's arrival at Alphastar is not just a new chapter in his illustrious career but also a testament to Alphastar's commitment to attracting top-tier talent in the industry."

Paul holds a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Baldwin Wallace College and has extensive training in executive leadership and strategic selling. His addition to the executive team marks a significant milestone in Alphastar's journey toward becoming one of the largest independent RIAs in the country.

About Alphastar Capital Management, LLC

As an all-encompassing registered investment adviser (RIA), Alphastar Capital Management offers multi-disciplined institutional asset management, sales and marketing, training, technology, support, and savvy 401(k) solutions. Alphastar strives to lead the next generation of RIA firms by providing unparalleled service, support, and world-class investment strategies. This offers multiple competitive advantages to our investment advisor representatives in the field. For more information, please visit www.AlphastarCM.com.

Contact:

Sarah Tremallo
(973) 850-7342
[email protected]

Katelyn Watkins, Marketing Coordinator
Alphastar Capital Management, LLC
19520 W Catawba Ave Suite 112
Cornelius, NC 28031
855-340-2514
[email protected]
www.alphastarcm.com

SOURCE Alphastar Capital Management

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.