AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest

MONTREAL, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This year for March Madness, sports fans could win far more in the tournament. With AlphaStreak's new game type, players were finally able to put money on their picks and put their sports knowledge to the test.

In years past, sports fans could fill out free brackets into large contests with prizes going to the top couple of lineups or the nearly impossible perfect bracket — which odds are something like 1 in 9.2 quintillion. AlphaStreak decided that players deserve an option where they can be more competitive, and more importantly, not knocked out of the running before the sweet sixteen.

This contest type, only available on AlphaStreak's licensee sites, features components of classic DFS basketball and of traditional bracketology. You select a roster of 9 players in the first round of the tournament, and they accumulate fantasy points game by game as their team advances. The skill comes in at both the team and player level, as even the highest scoring player is not much value if his team gets knocked out in the first round. By contrast, a player whose team advances to the final will get 6 games worth of fantasy points contributing to their total.

"We think this will be well-received by the sports community. There have been a long-time demand for sport's fans to be able to put money on their picks. We've seen how Daily Fantasy Sports have exploded out of season long fantasy and we expect a similar adoption curve with DFS bracketology," says Customer Experience Manager Mark Johnson.

The value to players doesn't stop at just the March Madness Tournament. Johnson said this game type is applicable to much more.

"One of our priorities in this project was making a game type that was generalizable— rather than hard coding for the March Madness tournament, we developed it so it could be applied to any other sport or playoff setting," explains Johnson. "This allows players to get comfortable with bracket-style DFS throughout the year rather than waiting around until next March to get another crack at it."

"Sports fans have asked and we have listened. Every year when March rolls around, the bracket is the main attraction. However, outside of office pools and friendly gatherings, it's been illegal to put money on your picks. That all changes this March for our licensees," states Johnson.

So there you have it. Call it crazy, call it madness, AlphaStreak just calls it NCAA basketball playoffs — the new standard for bracketology.

About AlphaStreak

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada. AlphaStreak creates DFS White Label Solutions to businesses looking to enter the Daily Fantasy Industry. With the largest breadth of supported sports, product offerings, and networked contests, Alpha Streak provides it's licensees with a sustainable competitive edge. AlphaStreak is equipped to serve markets in North America as well as all over the world.

AlphaStreak is the only innovative Fantasy Sports Solution Provider to offer both B2B and B2G service solutions. AlphaStreak is uniquely positioned to provide both the government-sponsored and commercial gaming industries with proven solutions for interactive and social based iLottery and DFS gaming, through every channel across the spectrum, including retail, web, and mobile.

