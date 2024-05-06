Alphastream Announces Seed Round and Expanded Leadership Team to Fuel Private Credit Market Expansion

Company's AI Models Revolutionize the Way Private and Public Debt Markets Extract Unstructured Data for Timely Decision Making

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphastream, a pioneer in private credit analysis, today announced a seed round from Motive Ventures, along with the expansion of the company's leadership team. This dual advancement marks a critical step in Alphastream's goal to reshape the private credit market landscape.

Since its founding in 2019, Alphastream has been at the forefront of applying AI to enhance the understanding and efficiency of credit market transactions. The company's cutting-edge technology transforms complex financial documents into actionable, precise information in under five minutes, offering an accuracy rate exceeding 95%. With the capability to identify over 800 deal terms from over 3,000 distinct data points, Alphastream's platform is not just fast and efficient; it's revolutionary.

With new funding and an enhanced leadership team, Alphastream is poised to deepen its impact on the market, offering clients tools that not only streamline analysis but also empower analysts with instant access to critical data and trends. Among its current client base is a top 5 alternative asset manager and 2 of the top 10 credit rating providers.

Vijay Gudipalli, CEO at Alphastream, commented, "We are excited to announce a strategic investment from Motive Ventures. As a leading financial services investor, with significant capital, extensive industry expertise, value-added capabilities, and deep industry relationships, we believe Motive Ventures is the ideal partner to support Alphastream in its goal to create long-term value."

Vijay continued, "I am also excited to announce Chis Ucko as Alphastream's new CRO and Bala Subramanian as COO. Chris is a seasoned executive with a rich background in financial technology and strategic business development. Bala brings an immense amount of experience as an operator in the credit space. Together they will drive Alphastream's strategic and commercial direction to take the company through our next phase of growth."

Most recently, Chris played a variety of roles at CreditSights (part of Fitch Group) including President, Chief Operating Officer and Global Head of Research. His extensive experience and leadership in the Credit Markets makes him a perfect match for making the Alphastream vision a reality.

Prior to joining Alphastream, Bala was Chief Product and Technology Officer at CreditSights and a member of their Executive Committee. Bala was at S&P Global for more than a decade where he held a number of leadership roles, including Head of Technology for M&A and Partnerships, Chief Development Officer of S&P Capital IQ, CTO of S&P Dow Jones Indices and a member of S&P Global's Venture Investment Committee.

Charles Teschner, Industry Partner at Motive Partners, commented, "We are thrilled to support Alphastream in transforming the private credit markets. The company and its management team have created a differentiated approach to serving private credit analysis leveraging the power of AI. Alphastream unlocks the insights hidden in the growing mountain of unstructured data, driving value for asset managers and other credit decision makers."

About Alphastream

Founded in 2019, Alphastream specializes in AI purpose built for the credit markets. Initially partnering with global rating agencies, Alphastream has expanded its client base to include investment firms, financial institutions, and other fixed income players. Alphastream today has over 150 experts across bases in New York, Singapore, and Bangalore.

About Motive Ventures

Motive Ventures is the early-stage investment arm of Motive Partners, focused on pre-seed through to Series A financial technology investments in North America and Europe. Motive Ventures is based in Berlin, Amsterdam, London and New York. Motive Partners is a specialist investment firm focusing on venture, growth equity and buyout investments in technology-enabled financial and business services companies. Motive Partners brings differentiated expertise, connectivity, and capabilities to create long-term value in financial technology companies. More information on Motive Partners can be found at www.motivepartners.com .

