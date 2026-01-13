The new collection of seasonal apparel and everyday essentials is inspired by the universal language of music

TOKYO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaTheta announces its first apparel collection, a 2-part line inspired by the brand's mission: "One Through Music." AlphaTheta aims to connect people through music and deliver enriching experiences to people around the world. In a move to extend this vision into everyday life, the company is entering the lifestyle category and launching its first apparel collection. The range of clothes and accessories provides new styles for music lovers to wear in a variety of settings, from curating vibes at home in cozy essentials to hitting the big stage in statement pieces.

AlphaTheta LAUNCHES “ONE THROUGH MUSIC COLLECTION”

The "One Through Music collection" draws inspiration from vintage record shops and the evolution of DJ culture, weaving together nostalgia and modern design. At the heart of the collection is "The Record Man," a playful character carrying a stack of records as a nod to the thrill of crate digging. From the excitement of discovery when finding new vinyl to the art of assembling tracks for a DJ set, the design embodies the very essence of musical experience. Completing the collection is a collared work jacket with a turntable graphic on the back and a black cap bearing the "One Through Music" mission, celebrating the enduring spirit of DJ culture.

Complementing the collection, the "AlphaTheta collection" also features everyday essentials: A hoodie, T-shirt, and sweatpants in classic black with AlphaTheta branding. The clean, timeless aesthetic blends comfort and functionality for the perfect music-inspired wardrobe staple.

The full collection launches January 13th, 2026, exclusively on the AlphaTheta website.

About AlphaTheta Corporation

AlphaTheta's mission is "One Through Music." It's our aim to make meaningful contributions to the world through innovative technology and high-quality audio equipment, software, and services, and by fostering connections with the music community. Our core DJ business started in 1994 as a division of Pioneer Corporation and has played a pivotal role in shaping and advancing dance music and DJ culture around the world. In 2015, the company became independent as Pioneer DJ Corporation and, in 2020, with the aspiration to grow in new business areas, its name was changed to AlphaTheta Corporation. In 2024, we began releasing products with the AlphaTheta name, helping it inherit the longstanding trust we've built with customers by employing the technical and design know-how we've accumulated over the years, all of which we aim to develop further. We want customers to see familiarity and playfulness in us as we offer value in fresh and unexpected ways, expanding horizons in ways only AlphaTheta can. Innovation is at the heart of everything we do. We're committed to continuously evolving and being an indispensable part of society by fulfilling the diverse needs of our customers. AlphaTheta Corporation's portfolio includes brands such as AlphaTheta, Pioneer DJ, rekordbox, KUVO, TORAIZ, and Pioneer PRO AUDIO. AlphaTheta Corporation is in the Noritsu Koki (TSE:7744) Group.

