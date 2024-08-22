AlphaTrAI Acquires Anchor Advisory Services to Enhance Tech-Enabled Sales Support for Wealth and Asset Management Firms

Move integrates AlphaTrAI's sophisticated artificial intelligence technology with Anchor's established expertise in the asset management sector.

Firm Plans Major Expansion of Anchor Services, Geographic Footprint and Employee Pool

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaTrAI, a leading provider of tech-enabled services for the wealth and asset management industries, today announced the acquisition of Plymouth, MA-based Anchor Advisory Services ("Anchor"), a premier scheduling and sales management solutions provider for the financial services industry. The tech-enablement of Anchor's business with the latest tools will expand opportunities for Anchor and its clients, enhancing the value proposition of both firms and driving growth of the company across the country.

"We are bringing together exceptional industry talent from both companies with advanced sales and technology capabilities that will enhance the client experience, drive efficiencies and streamline operations," said Bill Dwyer, CEO of AlphaTrAI. "Anchor's expertise earned from scheduling over 50,000 meetings between advisors and wholesalers will be significantly enhanced with the integration of our technology, and together, we are uniquely positioned to advise and support wealth and asset management firms."

Steve Rokoszewski, Founder and President of Anchor, said, "Over the past eight-and-a-half years, with nearly one million outreaches, Anchor has evolved from a leading scheduling company to a comprehensive service provider for product distributors. We have had the privilege of working with 172 different clients, covering nearly every product type in the investment and asset management industry. This acquisition marks an exciting chapter in our journey as we enhance our offerings with cutting-edge technology."

This acquisition, which is part of AlphaTrAI's ongoing growth strategy, underscores the firm's commitment to driving innovation and efficiency in the financial services sector by providing customized front-line, tech-enabling solutions that enhance wealth and asset management industry's ability to deliver personalized service to their clients.

Dwyer added, "AlphaTrAI's innovative application of artificial intelligence for front, middle and back office applications through customized technology solutions is the perfect complement to Anchor's RIA acquisition and outsourced internal wholesaling capabilities."

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About AlphaTrAI

AlphaTrAI is a San Diego-based technology-enabled solutions provider. We transform the businesses of wealth and asset management firms. Combining deep industry experience with advanced technology, we help firms improve deliverables and lower costs. For more information, please visit www.alphatrai.com.

