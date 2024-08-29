Alphatrai Adds Prestigious Industry Veterans to Leadership Team and Expands Executive Advisory Council

Rob Marsh named Head of Asset Management Technology Services, Matt Higgins as Head of Compliance Consulting Technology

Launny Steffens, Cathy Saunders and Larry Anders join Executive Advisory Council and have also become shareholders in the firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaTrAI, a leading provider of tech-enabled services for the wealth and asset management industries, continues to attract top talent to its ranks, adding Robert Marsh as Head of Asset Management Technology Services and Matthew Higgins as Head of Compliance Consulting Technology. The firm has also announced financial services stalwarts John L. (Launny) Steffens, Catherine A. Saunders and Larry Anders have joined its Executive Advisory Council.

Last week, AlphaTrAI acquired Anchor Advisory Services, a premier scheduling and sales management solutions provider for the financial services industry. Today's announcement and its recent acquisition are part of AlphaTrAI's strategic expansion to fulfill the demand for technology and AI-enabled solutions for wealth and asset management companies.

"Maximizing our capabilities to support the dynamic needs of this industry requires having the right team to deliver consistent and exceptional client service," said AlphaTrAI Chairman and CEO Bill Dwyer. "We exist to capitalize on opportunities at the intersection of artificial intelligence and wealth and asset management. Our efforts are optimized when leading minds from a cross-section of specialties work toward a common goal. Being able to attract this level of talent is a testament to the value of AlphaTrAI."

Executive Appointments:

Rob Marsh brings over 30 years of broad experience in markets and investing to his new role. He spent 26 years at Tudor Investments, where he held various roles ranging from portfolio manager to strategist and developer. Mr. Marsh has also served as Chief Product Officer at Kensho Technologies (acquired by S&P), where he utilized quantitative tools to build investment strategies. Most recently, Mr. Marsh spent four years at the non-profit JUST Capital as the Chief Information Officer.

Over his 23 years at Putnam Investments, most recently as Chief Compliance Officer of Putnam Retail Management, Matt Higgins was on the front lines of developing Putnam's policies and procedures and tech-enabled compliance tools to improve operating efficiencies. In addition, Mr. Higgins was responsible for overseeing global distribution compliance efforts for the firm.

President of AlphaTrAI, John Sweeney noted, "AlphaTrAI is providing tech-enabled solutions to improve the front, middle and back offices of wealth and asset managers. Rob and Matt complement the recent acquisition of Anchor Financial. Through Anchor, we bring AI tools to the front office, focused on serving clients and their end investors. Rob will help build out our investment capabilities to serve asset and wealth managers, and Matt will leverage AI to scale compliance oversight for our clients."

Executive Advisory Council Expansion:

AlphaTrAI has also announced an expansion of its Executive Advisory Council with three impressive additions.

John L. "Launny" Steffens is the Founder and Senior Managing Director of Spring Mountain Capital (SMC) and co-head of its Private Capital Funds Group. Before founding SMC in 2001, Steffens had a distinguished 38-year career at Merrill Lynch, where he served in several senior management roles, including Vice Chairman and Chairman of the U.S. Private Client Group. Under his leadership, the Private Client Group grew its assets under management from $200 billion to $1.6 trillion . He was also a leading driver of the move toward fee-based asset management.





Catherine (Cathy) Saunders is a highly regarded 37-year asset management industry veteran. Most recently, she served as the Head of Public Policy and Corporate Sustainability at Putnam Investments. Prior to this role she also managed Putnam's early career program for Retail Management and previously served as Head of the Registered Investment Advisory Business/Private Bank and Trust. Before that, she led Putnam's North America Institutional Business and managed the retail business in the West region as a Regional Director.





Larry Anders began his life insurance career in 1979 and co-founded Anders Smith and Associates, Transamerica's #1 General Agency for over 15 years. In 1997, he founded Summit Alliance Financial LLP, a full-service brokerage general agency, and is a partner and CEO at Advisors Equity Group.

Mr. Dwyer concluded, "The successful acquisition of Anchor last week, incredible additions to our executive team and investments from Launny, Cathy and Larry, each an industry titan, put AlphaTrAI on an incredible trajectory for growth with a strong foundation to enter our next phase as a leading AI-enabled technology solutions provider for the wealth and asset management industries."

About AlphaTrAI

AlphaTrAI is a San Diego-based technology-enabled solutions provider. We transform the businesses of wealth and asset management firms. Combining deep industry experience with advanced technology, we help firms improve client experience, drive operational efficiency and deliver better economics. For more information, please visit www.alphatrai.com.

