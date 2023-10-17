AlphaTrAI Expands Board of Directors with Addition of Globally Renowned Robotics Expert, Dr. Henrik Christensen

Highly respected academician broadens breadth of expertise available to firm leadership

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaTrAI, a Technology-Enabled Solutions firm that delivers results through transformative artificial intelligence, today announced the addition of Dr. Henrik Christensen to its Board of Directors. An eminent scholar in the fields of robotics and artificial intelligence, Dr. Christensen is an academic, entrepreneur and visionary with profound insights and experience surrounding the intersection of artificial intelligence and robotics.

Led by CEO Bill Dwyer, Former President of LPL Financial, AlphaTrAI applies artificial intelligence to deliver business solutions and products to the wealth and asset management industry. The firm develops innovative AI-driven investment products and solutions for family offices, RIA firms and institutional asset managers.

"We are excited to welcome Henrik to our Board. Not only is he an internationally recognized leader in the fields of artificial intelligence and robotics, he's a serial entrepreneur whose research has been commercialized by numerous companies," said Mr. Dwyer. "He's that rare individual: a paradigm-shifting scientist and successful businessman. Henrik has spoken before Congress and serves as an advisor to governments, companies and agencies on four continents. I'm confident his expertise, experience and position within the scientific community will elevate our capabilities, expand our access to thought leaders in the research community and help drive positive results for AlphaTrAI and its customers."

A native of Denmark, Dr. Christensen currently serves as the Qualcomm Chancellor's Chair of Robot Systems, and a Distinguished Professor of Computer Science at University of California San Diego, one of the premier scientific centers of higher learning in the United States. He is a sought-after thought leader and has published more than 350 contributions at conferences and in journals. Additionally, he is the main editor of the US National Robotics Roadmap (published 2009, 2013, 2016 and 2020).

"It is a great privilege for me to become a member of the AlphaTrAI Board of Directors. I am enthusiastic about collaborating with my fellow Board members and the exceptional AlphaTrAI leadership team, all of whom embody some of the most innovative ideas in the fields of wealth management and technology. AlphaTrAI is leading the charge in harnessing AI to revolutionize and make financial solutions more accessible for wealth management. I am truly excited to be a part of this endeavor and to contribute to its success," said Dr. Christensen.

AlphaTrAI is a San Diego based technology enabled solutions provider. We empower organizations to adopt and integrate AI across institutional, wealth and retail sectors by passionately crafting cutting-edge solutions harnessing the power of artificial intelligence. Our vision is to revolutionize the way institutional, wealth, and retail clients operate, by offering automated, accessible, and cost-efficient strategies. For more information, please visit www.alphatrai.com.

