AlphaTrAI Expands Senior Leadership Team With Appointment of Industry Veteran James McGrath as Head of Investment Strategy and Advisor Consulting

Family Office Specialist Brings Expansive Expertise in Investments, Technology, Banking and Financial Research to the Role

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaTrAI, a technology-driven asset management firm that delivers results through transformative artificial intelligence, today announced the appointment of James McGrath as its newly created Head of Investment Strategy and Advisor Consulting. The addition of McGrath to the firm's already robust executive leadership team comes on the heels of Chief Investment Officer Anjun Zhou and Chief Solutions Officer José Pierre joining the firm earlier in the year.

Mr. McGrath will work with independent advisors and RIAs to incorporate AlphaTrAI investment solutions into portfolios and leverage the firm's business intelligence to improve their practices. Additionally, Mr. McGrath will take a leading role in the firm's marketing and positioning efforts. Specifically, he will support product ideation, analyze industry trends and client needs and create content and commentary on the firm's strategies and related investment topics. He will also work closely with institutions and individuals to design custom investment solutions.

Bill Dwyer, AlphaTrAI CEO says, "The depth and breadth of knowledge James brings to AlphaTrAI is transformational. And critically, he has a unique blend of experience that provides him with a strong foundation in both financial services and technology. He's earned a sterling reputation for deconstructing the complex and delivering solutions that are both elegant and impactful. In addition to his work behind the scenes, he'll be a leading face and voice of the firm, working to raise our visibility and strengthen connections in the independent and RIA space. We're thrilled to have him on board."

McGrath's storied career encompasses successful turns as an entrepreneur, investor, portfolio manager, strategist, risk manager, and researcher with deep domain expertise in finance theory and practice. Most recently, Mr. McGrath spent over 11 years at Forbes Family Trust, a multi-family office/advisory firm helping ultra-affluent individuals and families preserve and enhance the value of their assets, while coordinating all their financial affairs--serving in several roles including Director of Research and Chief Investment Officer.

In 2009, Mr. McGrath founded and then served as the President of Leonis Group, an investment management, risk management and strategy consulting firm. He was one of the founders and held investment and research leadership roles at LGL Partners, a private family office and investment firm for multiple families and institutions; Brooks Capital Group, a single-family office; and The Federal Reserve Bank. Throughout his investment career he has continually sought to apply technology to achieve better outcomes.

"AlphaTrAI is at the intersection of technological innovation and investment solutions," said Mr. McGrath. "There's real science going on at the firm. Data scientists, accomplished investment experts and robust innovative technologies all working in sync to reshape how our industry approaches wealth management. We're at an inflection point, and AlphaTrAI is leading the way. I'm excited to be a part of it all."

About AlphaTrAI

AlphaTrAI is a San Diego-based, venture capital-backed fintech company that delivers a comprehensive and customizable suite of artificial intelligence investment strategies and business solutions with attractive outcomes.

The firm's AI-enabled automated trading platform incorporates an orchestrated set of strategies that continually monitor and forecast risk-reward balance, and makes dynamic adjustments to ensure optimized performance under diverse market conditions. For more information, please visit www.alphatrai.com.

