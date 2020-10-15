AlphaTrAI Launches First External Fund and Expands Leadership Team to Bring its Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Asset Management Platform to High Net Worth Investors and Family Offices

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaTrAI, a venture-backed, technology driven asset management firm, today announced the launch of its first external fund. Designed for high net worth investors and family offices, this systematic fund uses a proprietary suite of machine-learning models that dynamically adjust their market exposure based on their forecasts of risk and return. These models built by a multidisciplinary team of applied mathematicians, physicists, and AI experts generalize and modernize classic approaches such as signal detection and incorporate dynamic risk mitigation strategies. AlphaTrAI also announced the buildout of its leadership team to support expansion of its strategic initiatives.

Headquartered in San Diego and backed by Analytics Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on investments in companies with artificial intelligence at their core, AlphaTrAI's automated trading platform mitigates human-based biases and errors and uses data and forward casting to achieve superior performance metrics.

Underscoring AlphaTrAI's cutting-edge technology and deep financial services expertise, the company's expanded management team encompasses CEO, Andreas Roell; Chief Science Officer, Homa Karimabadi; National Sales Director, Andre Hatibi; General Counsel and Chief Compliance & Operating Officer, Todd Spillane; and Chief Marketing Officer, Katherine Paulson.

AlphaTrAI also added Karyn Williams, Ph.D., to the company's Advisory Board. Dr. Williams the Founder of Hightree Advisors, a strategic consultancy and risk analytics firm for institutional investors, will serve as Chief Advisor of the AlphaTrAI Advisory Board. Previously Head of Client Solutions at Two Sigma and CIO of Farmers Group, Inc., Dr. Williams also serves as an Independent Director of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp.

Andreas Roell, CEO of AlphaTrAI, said, "We founded AlphaTrAI because we believe there is a tremendous opportunity to transform asset management by leveraging the latest innovations and technologies, and in the process, advance the financial services space into a new chapter of wealth creation. The expansion of our team, which brings together top caliber talent across data science, technology and financial services, underscores our commitment to this vision. Through a proprietary blend of techniques and incorporating the latest in artificial intelligence, we are demonstrating the next revolution in asset management where the dynamic models faithfully make decisions based on their expected objectives, dynamically adjust, and are free from emotionally-driven bias and behaviors that can seriously impair investor outcomes."

The expansion of AlphaTrAI's management team and the launch of its Advisory Board has been led by Bill Dwyer, a leading investor in AlphaTrAI, and the former President of LPL Financial, one of the nation's largest wealth management firms. In addition to serving as a member of AlphaTrAI's Board of Directors, Mr. Dwyer is also an advisor to AlphaTrAI on marketing and distribution of its investment solutions.

Mr. Dwyer will be working with John Cooper, former Managing Director, Head of US Distribution and President of Morgan Stanley Distribution, Inc. also on the Advisor Board to drive distribution.

"I am thrilled to welcome our newly expanded management team and Advisory Board as part of our mission of redefining the asset management space by embracing the crucial role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in its future," said Bill Dwyer, a lead investor in AlphaTrAI and a former President of LPL Financial. "Asset management industry consolidation, increased market volatility and uncertain returns will continue to be part of the big picture for high net worth and ultra-high net worth investors. The AlphaTrAI platform seeks to address these challenges, while looking to deliver results that are independent of day-to-day human emotions in the trillion-dollar market for quantitative funds."

AlphaTrAI is a San Diego-based portfolio company of the VC firm Analytics Ventures. The fund's AI-enabled automated trading platform incorporates an orchestrated set of strategies that continually monitor and forecast risk and reward balance, and makes dynamic adjustments to ensure optimized performance under diverse market conditions.

