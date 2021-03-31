AlphaTrAI names Bruce Lavine President, Asset Management

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaTrAI, Inc., a venture-backed, asset management firm that delivers alpha through transformative artificial intelligence, today announced that Bruce Lavine has been named President, Asset Management. Reporting to AlphaTrAI CEO Andreas Roell, Mr. Lavine oversees AlphaTrAI's distribution, product design, strategy development and talent recruitment as the firm continues to grow and modernize the asset management space.

Mr. Roell said, "Demand continues to grow for a more dynamic, precise and efficient approach to diversified investing than traditional vehicles can offer. Bringing Bruce onto our senior leadership team enhances AlphaTrAI's ability to modernize asset management for investors, adding value through targeted algorithmic investment models. His strategy, distribution, operation, product development and execution expertise make him the ideal choice to further facilitate our growth and development of future product offerings."

Mr. Lavine's experience includes a pioneering role in the development of the ETF industry beginning in the late 1990s. He was part of the original senior management team of the iShares business, now owned by Blackrock, acting as CFO and Head of Product Development. He then ran the European iShares business when it launched in 2003. He joined WisdomTree as President & COO in 2006 and remains a Board member there today. He has also acted as both the CEO and a senior advisor to startup RIAs.

Mr. Lavine said, "Throughout my career, I have had opportunities to bring innovative approaches to the mainstream of wealth and asset management, balancing the science and art behind portfolio construction. Working with Andreas and the team provides a new opportunity to again help push our industry into the future. Using the power of artificial intelligence to balance risk and reward gives investors incredible tools to reach their financial goals. I am excited to be at the forefront of this industry with AlphaTrAI."

About AlphaTrAI

AlphaTrAI is a San Diego-based portfolio company of the VC firm Analytics Ventures that delivers Alpha Through Transformative Artificial Intelligence (AI). The firm's AI-enabled automated trading platform incorporates an orchestrated set of strategies that continually monitor and forecast risk and reward balance and makes dynamic adjustments to ensure optimized performance under diverse market conditions.

For more information, please visit www.alphatrai.com .

Media Contacts

Joseph Kuo / Andrew Wang

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4859

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE AlphaTrAI

Related Links

http://www.alphatrai.com

