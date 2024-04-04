AlphaTrAI Names Seasoned FinTech Business Executive John F. Sweeney as President

Industry veteran's expertise in investment management, digital assets, product development and technology positions firm to elevate its capabilities in AI-driven business solutions

SAN DIEGO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaTrAI, a technology consulting and service provider for the wealth and asset management industry, delivering results through the application of artificial intelligence and applied technologies, today announced the appointment of financial services executive, accomplished entrepreneur and FinTech innovator John Sweeney as its new president. Mr. Sweeney will use his over three decades of leadership experience, deep industry expertise and technological capabilities to lead the firm in implementing its strategic vision to drive automation and efficiency into the wealth and asset management industries. He will report directly to industry veteran and AlphaTrAI CEO and Chairman Bill Dwyer.

"John's deep expertise in technology, broad competencies in the wealth management space and understanding of the challenges and opportunities of entrepreneurship and consulting make him the perfect addition to our team," said Mr. Dwyer. "From start-ups to industry stalwarts, he has made his mark, helping to drive the design, development and distribution of many of the world's largest and most successful asset management and wealth management platforms. John's a business builder who not only stays ahead of the curve but who can see around corners to maximize outcomes."

Recent Experience in Advanced FinTech

Most recently, Mr. Sweeney founded and served as managing partner of Momentum Capital Partners, LLC, providing consulting and advisory services to global financial services firms, FinTech start-ups and private equity firms. Prior to that, he was Chief Operating Officer of Osprey Funds, an investment manager that built tradable investment products on top of digital assets and NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Before joining Osprey, he was Head of Wealth and Asset Management at Figure Technologies, a FinTech unicorn building Business to Consumer (B2C) financial products on top of a Business to Business (B2B) blockchain called Provenance.

"I've enjoyed a dynamic professional career that has incorporated emerging technologies to drive better customer experiences, operational efficiencies and investment outcomes," said Mr. Sweeney. "I've been watching Bill and his team at AlphaTrAI do extraordinary things at the intersection of AI and portfolio construction. To find myself leading this team of brilliant scientists, innovative technicians and business visionaries is truly energizing. We're breaking ground, pushing barriers and embarking on a new frontier in the financial services space."

Deep Experience in Traditional Finance and Wealth Management

Mr. Sweeney spent over 19 years at Fidelity Investments as an Executive Vice President and head of several areas, including the managed accounts business, trust bank, retirement planning and portfolio construction tools and mutual fund product management. He and his team built the firm's first Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), first retail Separately Managed Account (SMA) and first Unified Managed Account (UMA).

In addition to his professional credentials, Mr. Sweeney is a recognized thought leader. He has testified before the U.S. Senate Finance Committee and the Department of Labor and was elected Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Money Management Institute (MMI). He is also the co-founder of the Blockchain Finance Forum, a public MMI community that brings together blockchain innovators and the financial services industry.

Mr. Dwyer concluded, "As the wealth and asset management industry sees the expanding value that AI, blockchain and other technologies bring to the table, having a leader so well-versed in these areas is a true differentiator for us. John's a guy who has done it all and, frankly, he had his pick of options. That he chose to come work with us speaks to the value proposition we're offering, the team we're building and the results we're driving."

About AlphaTrAI

AlphaTrAI is a San Diego-based technology-enabled solutions provider. We transform the businesses of wealth and asset management firms. Combining deep industry experience with advanced technology, we help firms improve deliverables and lower costs. For more information, please visit www.alphatrai.com.

