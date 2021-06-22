Alphawave IP Adopts Diakopto's ParagonX™ EDA Platform and Methodology

"ParagonX is very fast...and able to analyze very large netlists...impractical to simulate using other tools..." Tweet this

Alphawave delivers high-performance and low-power multi-standard DSP-based connectivity IP, now in production in some of the most advanced process technologies. Alphawave has used ParagonX in multiple successful tapeouts on multiple technology nodes. The company was awarded TSMC's OIP (Open Innovation Platform®) Partner of the Year award in 2020 for their high-speed SerDes IP.

"We are excited that Alphawave, an innovative technology leader in high-speed connectivity, was one of the early adopters of ParagonX and has benefited from our powerful methodology in multiple generations of their product development," commented Maxim Ershov, Diakopto co-founder, CEO and CTO.

ParagonX provides engineers with actionable insights to assist them in quickly and easily pinpointing the few parasitic elements (out of thousands, millions or billions) that are responsible for bottlenecks, choke points and weak areas that affect IC performance, power efficiency, robustness and reliability. The platform features a comprehensive set of tools for rapid resistive, capacitive, delay, structural, connectivity and net-matching analysis and visualization. Information showing the most and least critical areas to be fixed are highlighted on the circuit layout, enabling engineers to see where trade-offs can be made to optimize performance, power and area.

ParagonX has been adopted by over 30 industry leaders addressing technologies ranging from 0.35um to 3nm. The platform is being used to analyze and improve a broad array of designs, including high-speed interconnects, RF, high-precision analog, data converters, low-power IoT, custom digital, memories, clocks, image sensors, ESD networks, and power management.

Diakopto develops out-of-the-box analysis, visualization, and optimization tools for complex IC designs, with the primary focus on layout parasitics. We empower IC design, layout, and CAD engineers to quickly find and resolve design problems, increase productivity, and accelerate time-to-product. Our software platform and methodology are designed to deliver easy-to-use, intuitive and fast functionalities, along with clear, visual and actionable results. Diakopto is headquartered in San Jose, CA. http://www.diakopto.com

