alphaXiv Raises $7M Seed Round to Bridge the AI Research-to-Practice Divide

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- alphaXiv , a platform reimagining how AI practitioners discover and apply the latest research, today announced its $7M Seed round. The funding was co-led by Menlo Ventures and Haystack with institutional participation from Shakti VC, Conviction Embed and Upfront Ventures, alongside notable angel investors Eric Schmidt, Sebastian Thrun, Sara Hooker and Gokul Rajaram, among others.

Founded by Stanford and Berkeley graduates, alphaXiv helps its users navigate the continuously evolving frontier of AI. Since launching publicly in 2024, alphaXiv has reached millions of users across both academia and industry who have incorporated their tools and resources into their research workflows.

"In recent years, AI research has grown exponentially, creating challenges for anyone who wants to stay up to date," said Raj Palleti, co-founder of alphaXiv. "Researchers across universities and companies are continually asking what matters most, what's truly useful and how to apply it effectively. We're proud to provide the solution."

Today, alphaXiv serves applied AI teams by streamlining the path from research to production. AI engineers use the platform to quickly surface relevant papers, compare new methods to leading baselines and directly interact with paper implementations, enabling them to turn research insights into new features in days rather than months.

"There has never been a larger audience for research than today," said Sebastian Thrun. "People are looking for new ways to get involved in research that go beyond having a PhD. A decade ago everyone wanted to be a software engineer. Today they want to be a research engineer."

Beyond industry, alphaXiv has also become a global workspace for researchers. As new AI breakthroughs emerge each week, alphaXiv supports researchers in innovating and collaborating with leading scholars across the world. This is evidenced by the growing number of cross-country collaborations documented on their platform, including countries like the United States and China, where competition and cooperation often progress side by side.

"Every technological revolution is followed by a massive change in what jobs people do," said Deedy Das, partner at Menlo Ventures. "A while ago, many blue collar jobs became white collar jobs. Then, many white collar jobs became software jobs. As AI begins to automate more software, more people will start doing an even higher order of knowledge work: research to expand human knowledge. alphaXiv is building the infrastructure to power that future."

alphaXiv is a platform reimagining how AI research is discovered and applied, bridging the gap between research and practice. The company brings together papers, benchmarks, and implementations into a single platform that makes it seamless for any AI practitioner to build on top of the latest research. The company was founded in 2024 by Rehaan Ahmad, Raj Palleti, Daniel Kim and Lino Le Van.

