Alphi Capital Closes Inaugural Fund at $295 Million

All figures in Canadian dollars.

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Alphi Capital ("Alphi"), a lower middle-market private equity firm focused on partnering with service-based companies in Canada, announces the final close of its debut fund, Alphi Capital I, LP ("the Fund") with total limited partner commitments of $295 million. The Fund had strong interest from investors and significantly exceeded its $200 million target.

The Fund received commitments from a diverse group of North American investors including pension funds, foundations and endowments, government agencies, insurance companies, family offices, fund of funds, as well as founders, executives, and other industry professionals.

"We are grateful to our investors for entrusting us with their capital. Our team is dedicated to working alongside our management teams to execute our value-creation strategy and deliver exceptional returns for our investors and partners." said Thecla Sweeney, Co-Founder of Alphi Capital.

Alphi Capital invests in business-to-business service and value-added distribution companies, focusing on initial platform investments of $5 million to $10 million of EBITDA. The firm partners with founders and owners, offering more than just capital. Alphi equips its partner businesses with the tools and resources needed to scale rapidly and professionally, both organically and by acquisition.

Fund I has invested in three platform companies to date:

Da-Lee Services Inc. – Ontario – provider of infrastructure and environmental services to municipalities and industrial customers in Canada and the U.S.

– provider of infrastructure and environmental services to municipalities and industrial customers in and the U.S. K2 Fasteners Inc. – British Columbia – national master distributor of stainless-steel fasteners and other corrosion resistant fasteners with a highly technical sales team.

– national master distributor of stainless-steel fasteners and other corrosion resistant fasteners with a highly technical sales team. Eastbay Technologies Inc. – Ontario – leading provider of outsourced I.T. services in Canada via its team of highly trained sales and technical consultants.

"We launched Alphi to be a great partner for founders looking to take their business to the next level", said Andrew Fortier, Co-Founder of Alphi Capital. "We are extremely thankful for the support and conviction of our investors and the many others who contributed to our success to date."

Metric Point Capital served as exclusive placement agent. Torys served as Canadian and U.S. counsel.

About Alphi Capital

Founded in 2022 and based in Toronto, Ontario, Alphi Capital is a lower middle-market private equity firm focused on partnering with founders and owners in business-to-business service and value-added distribution companies in Canada.

About Metric Point

Metric Point is a boutique private capital advisory firm that specializes in raising institutional capital and executing transactions across the full spectrum of primaries, secondaries, and other liquidity solutions for alternative investment managers.

About Torys

Torys LLP is a business law firm known for best-in-class client service and the most cohesive cross-border legal team in the market. In 2024, it was the only Canadian firm ranked Band 1 in both Fund Formation and Buyouts by Chambers and Partners.

