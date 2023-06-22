Alphia & Better Choice Announce Long Term Strategic Manufacturing Partnership

News provided by

Alphia

22 Jun, 2023, 10:15 ET

DENVER, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphia, Inc., the largest custom manufacturer of super-premium pet food in the U.S., announces a long term strategic manufacturing partnership with Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR), a pet health and wellness company. Along with a $5M investment made by Alphia into Better Choice, Alphia will become the manufacturer for its premier brand, Halo, a high growth super-premium pet food brand found in pet specialty stores.

"Solidifying a long-term manufacturing relationship with Better Choice is in line with Alphia's vision to nourish & protect pets every day, creating a lasting impact with brand partners that share our views on safe, high quality pet food" said David McLain, CEO of Alphia, "We respect the Halo™ brand, and look forward to fueling their growth to feed more pets."

Michael Young, Chairman of Better Choice, commented, "With this strategic investment into Better Choice as well as a multi-year manufacturing partnership with leading premium pet manufacturer, Alphia™, Better Choice is in an excellent position to grow the Halo brand with a strong partner."


To learn more about Alphia, visit www.alphia.com. For more information on Halo, please visit www.halopets.com.

About Alphia
Alphia® is the leading custom manufacturer of super-premium pet food in the U.S., manufacturing more than one billion pounds of dry pet food and treats annually. Customers choose Alphia as their trusted partner for offering unparalleled marketplace intelligence, providing research and development expertise, and delivering the safest, highest quality products on shelf. Alphia's decades of leadership remain focused on safety, quality and consistently delivering growth for its customers, its employees, and their communities. Alphia has 6 six manufacturing facilities nationwide and is also the parent company of LANI, a world-class ingredient milling solutions provider, and Veracity, a logistics company providing warehousing, transportation, and distribution services. Combined, Alphia offers its partners complete farm-to-bowl custom solutions. For more information, visit www.alphia.com.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.
Better Choice Company Inc. is a pet health and wellness company focused on providing pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier, and longer lives. We offer a broad portfolio of pet health and wellness products for dogs and cats sold under our Halo brand across multiple forms, including foods, treats, toppers, dental products, chews, and supplements. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success and are well positioned to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. Our products consist of kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food, and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products and supplements. Halo's core products are made with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients for natural, science-based nutrition. Each innovative recipe is formulated with leading veterinary and nutrition experts to deliver optimal health. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

SOURCE Alphia

