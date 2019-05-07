Alphonso and PlaceIQ Enable Best-of-Breed Location-Enabled TV Planning, Measurement, and Attribution

Unlike other solutions, Alphonso's closed-loop attribution is available in a fully self-serve TV campaign analytics dashboard, to give clients a clear picture of which networks, creatives, shows, and dayparts perform best at driving viewers from the living room into stores, restaurants, dealerships, or other places of business. Alphonso's attribution is derived from the industry's largest TV viewership data footprint spanning tens of millions of U.S. households, for granular analysis of both national and local TV campaigns.

With the PlaceIQ location partnership, Alphonso now provides full-funnel attribution for its customers, from granular ad airings data, to reach and frequency with large-scale viewership data, to lift in brand awareness, to visits to websites and apps, and now all the way through to location visits. Alphonso TV-to-visitation attribution has particularly strong momentum in the automotive category, where brands work with Alphonso to understand the impact of their TV ads on dealership visitation.

"Working with PlaceIQ, Alphonso can now offer even more robust TV-to-visitation attribution, which is in strong demand across our clients in several verticals, particularly, automotive, retail, and QSR," said Ashish Chordia, chief executive officer of Alphonso. "Combining the massive scale of our TV ad airings data with the industry's leading location intelligence, our clients now have the best way to connect the dots between specific TV ad creatives and foot traffic into their businesses. And we are enabling this for both national and local TV campaigns, which no other company can offer at this scale."

PlaceIQ's location-intelligence platform ingests and processes billions of movement data points from over 200MM unique, anonymous devices to understand the places visited in their consumer journey. By matching this movement data with verified locations, PlaceIQ delivers anonymous visitation metrics to match high quality, real-world visitation metrics for a wide array of key marketing applications.

"We are thrilled to partner with Alphonso on their innovative suite of TV insights and analytics services," said Nadya Kohl, executive vice president of business development and marketing at PlaceIQ. "The opportunity is massive, and now is the time to scale the TV ad business and address these needs to deliver and measure highly efficient audiences."

About Alphonso

Alphonso is a TV data and measurement company, and the market leader in providing brands and agencies with real-time TV ad campaign measurement, closed-loop attribution for TV ads, and TV audience extension across digital devices. Its Alphonso TV Data Cloud services are used by hundreds of the Fortune 500 brands and agencies in the U.S.

With video AI technology embedded in tens of millions of smart TVs, TV chipsets, set-top boxes, and other connected devices, Alphonso understands what programming and advertising people watch on TV. Its SaaS offering, Alphonso Insights, delivers actionable TV measurement and closed-loop attribution with offline data in real time, to help brands understand the true impact of TV advertising. To learn more, visit www.alphonso.tv.

About PlaceIQ

PlaceIQ is a leading data and technology provider that powers critical business and marketing decisions with location data, analytics, and insights. An early industry pioneer, PlaceIQ has become the standard for fueling better decisions by marketers, analysts, and publishers through powerful, location-based consumer insights, real-world measurement, and attribution. With PlaceIQ, companies can uncover opportunities within the consumer journey by learning about and connecting with location-based audiences, measuring real-world ROI and applying insights that drive intelligent marketing and successful business outcomes. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Palo Alto, Chicago, and Detroit. For more information, visit www.placeiq.com. Follow us on Twitter @PlaceIQ and like us on Facebook: PlaceIQ.

