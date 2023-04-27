Alphyn Biologics Presents Pediatric Data from Atopic Dermatitis Trial at European Society for Pediatric Dermatology Congress

ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphyn Biologics, a clinical-stage dermatology company developing first-in-class multi-target therapeutics, will present for the first time new pediatric data from its Phase 2a clinical trial of a topical candidate for mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) at the 22nd European Society for Pediatric Dermatology Congress (ESPD), May 4-6 in Malaga, Spain. AB-101a is in development to uniquely treat the immune and bacterial components of AD in patients ages 2 through adult. This pediatric population met all of its primary clinical trial endpoints.

"Atopic dermatitis commonly arises in childhood and may become a chronic, lifelong disease," said Alphyn CEO Neal Koller, sponsor of the research reported in the ESPD poster (P198). "We are hopeful that AB-101a will offer children and their physicians the first therapeutic for AD that treats the immune system component and the bacterial complications of AD, including those commonly associated with Staph (Staphylococcus aureus) and methicillin-resistant Staph, and has a safety profile that supports continuous, long-term use."

In January, Alphyn Biologics reported positive results from the first cohort of its Phase 2a clinical trial of AB-101a, a non-steroid, topical AD treatment. The trial met all of its primary endpoints, highlighting its potential as a safe and effective AD treatment that may be effective for long-term continuous use. The randomized, vehicle-controlled, double-blind trial is evaluating the treatment protocol of AB-101a across multiple sites using standard scales for assessing AD.

Alphyn Biologics is a clinical-stage dermatology company developing first-in-class multi-target therapeutics for severe and prevalent skin diseases based on its AB-101 platform. Its lead product candidate, AB-101a, is being developed as a topical treatment for atopic dermatitis (AD), the most common form of eczema. AB-101a has demonstrated a strong safety profile and is in development to uniquely target AD's immune system and bacterial components, making it ideal for treating AD and AD with secondary infection.

