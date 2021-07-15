Alpine 4 Announces its New President for Vayu Aerospace Corporation

PHOENIX, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Holdings' (OTCQB: ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announces that it has named TK Eppley as President of Vayu Aerospace Corporation.

TK began his career as a Navy Seal and served as one for 20 years. Since completing his time in the Navy, TK has held several executive roles with multiple companies in the information and technology industry. As Chief Product Officer and Chief of Staff at Silent Circle, a cyber-security software firm, TK led all aspects of corporate operations for over 130+ personnel located throughout North America and Mexico as well as Switzerland, Spain, England, and Asia. TK transitioned the organization from a customer focused start-up to an enterprise-ready full scope cyber security business model. Some of Silent Circle's clients included Lockheed Martin and the US Customs and Border Protection. In addition, TK held the role of Vice President of Sales while at KoolSpan, an innovative encryption solutions technology company, where he built and executed all sales and sales strategies in North America for Fortune 500 high tech companies and governments. More recently, TK was President and Chief Operations Officer for Supported Intelligence, a data analytics firm, where he successfully turned the organization into a burgeoning Artificial Intelligence (AI) company from an established Economic Analysis Firm. He founded an Executive Coaching & Leadership consultancy firm, advising large-scale organizations on strategies to accelerate business growth through cultivating an environment of transparent decision making and leadership by examples. Some of TK's client base have included Financial Institutions, Fortune 100 Enterprises and Academic Conferences. TK has also been a Keynote Speaker and Master Class facilitator.

Over the next few months, under TK's leadership, the company will expand the Ann Arbor MI facility's production capabilities to maximize deliveries of the G1 and US-1 platforms to various customers worldwide. In addition, TK, along with Kent Wilson, will continue to add key personnel to Vayu's team, strengthening the talent pool to establish a well-rounded, diverse group to take Vayu Aerospace to the next level.

TK Eppley, President of Vayu Aerospace Corporation, had this to say; "I'd like to thank Kent and the entire Alpine 4 team for the confidence they've shown in me by providing the amazing opportunity to build Vayu Aerospace into the global leader in unmanned aerial vehicles. Vayu Aerospace has a solid foundation of forward-leaning innovative engineering, exacting production, and most importantly, a dedicated team of professionals addressing tomorrow's needs today."

Kent B. Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4 and Vayu Aerospace Corporation, had this to say: "This is an amazing hire. TK brings years of corporate leadership to the Vayu team. Additionally, he has years of experience with key decision-makers in the US Department of Defense. We believe this combination will yield exceptional results as we expand products and services within the US Government. We are very excited to have TK join the Vayu and Alpine 4 team!

Source: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.

Ian Kantrowitz: VP of IR

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

SOURCE Alpine 4 Technologies

Related Links

http://www.alpine4.com

