Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) and Shareholders File Securities Fraud Complaint Against Fin Capital and Grizzly Research

PHOENIX, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announced that it has filed a lawsuit, along with several shareholders, in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona case number 2:21-cv-00886-MTL against FIN CAPITAL LLC ("Fin Cap"), and GRIZZLY RESEARCH LLC ("Grizzly") alleging securities fraud, tortious interference with business expectancy and libel slander for disseminating false and misleading statements about Alpine 4 and its employees to manipulate the stock price and further their own financial interests.

Alpine 4 and its shareholders allege that, on March 10, 2021, Grizzly, speaking through its principal, Siegfried Eggert, and through social media platforms and media contacts published false, misleading, and unsubstantiated short reports on Alpine 4. Using social media platforms and websites, Fin Cap, through its principal, Brian Finn allegedly published strikingly similar disinformation, linking to Grizzly's unverified and untruthful report. In detail, Alpine 4's and certain shareholders' factual allegations undermine and dispute the defamatory, false, and misleading nature of the reports by these individuals and their companies, respectively.

CEO Kent Wilson had this to say. "It pains me to see this level of nonsensical statements made in this day and age. The danger in such statements and supposed 'reporting' is, the writers mix truth with lies, so the reader cannot ascertain where the truth ends, and the lie begins. This was a designed attack on the character of the company, its employees, and shareholders. Alpine 4 will not sit idly by. This lawsuit is our way to hold the people and organizations accountable for their actions."

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

