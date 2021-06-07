Alpine 4 Holdings' (ALPP) Subsidiary, Morris Sheet Metal, Awarded $2.3M in New Projects Bringing Backlog Production Work to $9.8M

PHOENIX, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Morris Sheet Metal (MSM), was awarded $2.3 million in new building projects bringing the company's backlog production work to $9.8 million.

MSMs backlog has recently grown thanks to their ability to deliver to their healthcare, food process industry, industrial and educational customers. Northeast Indiana's largest healthcare provider recently awarded MSM several projects totaling over $500k in new work. An additional orthopedic healthcare project, in eastern Ohio, has brought in $1.3M. MSM's food processing industry work accounts for $450k in new jobs. A number of MSMs industrial maintenance customers and educational partners have brought various new work combining roughly $100k in new projects.

Tom Laubhan, Morris Sheet Metal's President, had this to say, "We are proving to our customers, employees and competitors that MSM is a top tier contractor. Our process is eliminating redundancy, maximizing our most efficient assets, increasing purchasing power and strengthening our team. Construction trades labor is still very scarce, though we are having excellent results with our new apprentices. MSM has a great culture of "training your replacement." This has served us very well and continues to create a path for advancement. I am very proud of our team at MSM for their ability to adapt to the challenges that currently exist in the fabrication and construction industry. We expect to see a very strong year and are building the foundation for continued growth."

Morris Sheet Metal is a full-service HVAC Contractor and custom sheet metal fabricator offering design, fabrication, and installation services to its clients since 1998.

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

