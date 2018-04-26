Alpine 4 Technologies (ALPP) Expects to Report Revenue Growth of 44% for Q1 2018 over Q1 2017

Kent B. Wilson, Alpine 4 CEO, had this to say: "We knew Q1 2018 would be a record quarter for Alpine 4 and our subsidiaries. We are excited to begin Q2 and expect things to build upon the success of Q1 and for 2018 to be our year of rapid growth."

About Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. : Alpine 4 is a publicly traded enterprise with business-related endeavors in Automotive Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, Engineering and Software development, and Energy Services.

Four principles at the core of our business are: Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we are able to aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4's most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. The information in this press release is unaudited and is subject to adjustment when the Company's financial statements are audited and presented in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

