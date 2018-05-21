Alpine 4 Technologies (ALPP) Reports Record Revenue and Growth of 46% for Q1 2018 over Q1 2017

Kent B. Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, had this to say: "Alpine 4 had a great Q1 2018. We saw revenue grow by 46% over Q1 2017. This growth was driven by the strong demand for the products and services we provide. Further, apart from some one-time expenses mainly associated with the disposal of some under-utilized assets from our subsidiary, Venture West Energy Services, Alpine 4 produced its best quarterly results in its history and is well on the path to showing profitable quarters in 2018."

Earnings by Subsidiary Breakdown:

Quality Circuit Assembly (QCA): QCA's electronics contract manufacturing sales accounted for 67% of Alpine 4's quarterly revenue with $2.44 million in sales. QCA posted an EBITDA profit of $407k and a net profit of $184k for Q1 2018.

ALTIA, LLC: ALTIA generated $160k in revenue for the quarter and represented 4.3% of the Alpine 4's Q1 revenue. ALTIA's connected car platform, 6th Sense Auto, represented most of that revenue. In January 2018, ALTIA's 6th Sense Auto platform experienced an unanticipated level of data growth due to the expansion of services into the California market. This growth produced a one-time expense of $158k.

Venture West Energy Services (VWES): VWES rounded out the remaining 28% of revenue at $1.02 million, which was 89% growth over Q4 2017. VWES is forecasting to generate combined Q1 and Q2 revenues in excess of $2.5million. Also, in Q1 Venture West Energy Services, in order to free up resources and cash for future projects, disposed of $578k worth of its non-used equipment assets resulting in a 358k one-time expense to their P&L.

Alpine 4 is providing the following revenue guidance for its Q2 2018:

Anticipated revenue between $4.5 million and $5.3 million.

About Alpine 4 Technologies:

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4 we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies even in brick and mortar businesses can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages. This unique perspective has culminated in the development of our Blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System called SPECTRUMebos.

