Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (ALPP) Acquires Excel Fabrication, LLC

PHOENIX, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Technologies (OTCQB:ALPP) continued its acquisition strategy today with the announcement that it has finalized its acquisition of Excel Fabrication, LLC of Twin Falls, ID. This acquisition adds to Alpine 4's Construction Services portfolio which began with its purchase of Morris Sheet Metal, Corp. and Deluxe Sheet Metal, Inc. in 2019. This will be the seventh acquisition that Alpine 4 has made in the past four years.

About Excel Fabrication, LLC: Excel was founded in 2008, and is located in Twin Falls, ID. Excel has grown into a company with revenues in excess of $8.5m and serves the western United States. Its capabilities include a vast amount of fieldwork experience, including new fabrication, design-build, installation, repairs, service, maintenance, and turn arounds. Excel is a very diverse company, with customers such as; Idaho Power, Chobani, Kraft Foods, and many others.

Kent B. Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, had this to say: "I have been searching for a company like Excel Fabrication since our founding. Companies like Excel that provide industrial services to its customers, tend to be very recession resilient, and I believe that Excel will play a pivotal role in our A4 Construction Services holding portfolio. I also believe that Excel has the DNA to become a national based company and could easily grow its revenue to $100m US annually. We are very excited about adding Excel to our family of companies!"

About Alpine 4 Technologies:

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4 we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies even in brick and mortar businesses can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages. This unique perspective has culminated in the development of our Blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System called SPECTRUMebos.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

