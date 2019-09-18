Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (ALPP) Announces the Date for Its 2019 Alpine 4 Expo and Shareholder Meeting

PHOENIX, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Technologies (OTCQB: ALPP) announced today it will be holding the company's 4th Annual Shareholder Meeting on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 1:00 pm- 3:00 pm.

The meeting will take place at ASU's SkySong Innovation Center located at 1475 N Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85257 in rooms Synergy I and Synergy II.

Please RSVP by replying to investorrelations@alpine4.com on or before October 31, 2019. Please include your full name. Seating is limited so please respond as soon as possible.

Kent Wilson had this to say: "This year we have invited several of our customers to participate and display some of their exciting products at the Alpine 4 Expo held prior to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Our customers represent some of the latest and exciting technologies from a wide-ranging and diverse industry subset."

About Alpine 4 Technologies:

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4 we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies even in brick and mortar businesses can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages. This unique perspective has culminated in the development of our Blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System called SPECTRUMebos.

www.alpine4.com

Investorrelations@alpine4.com

480-702-2431

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

SOURCE Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.alpine4.com

