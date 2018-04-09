Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (ALPP) Reveals its Latest Acquisition: American Precision Fabricators, Inc.

About American Precision Fabricators: APF is an Arkansas based corporation established in 1996. For over two decades, APF has been an industry leader for customers in the OEM markets, fabricating and manufacturing components and products for many Fortune 1000 customers. The company has implemented a successful internal system to improve production and manufacturing which allows specific customer modifications on demand. APF has a demonstrated reputation for impressive compliance and procedural standards showcased throughout its past audit and inspection history.

Kent B. Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, had this to say: "We're excited about adding APF to the Alpine 4 family. The addition of APF will a have an immediate impact on Q2 earnings and APF is expected to have a significant role as a Facilitator in the Alpine 4 umbrella of companies."

Benefits of the Transaction:

Synergies - The Alpine 4 acquisition of APF will leverage complementary strengths between its subsidiary Quality Circuit Assembly, Inc. (QCA) and APF. QCA currently sends all precision fabrication work for its clientele to other vendors. With the addition of APF, these subsidiaries can cross leverage complimentary services between their customer base. Alpine 4 believes this will yield an additional $2.5 million in annual sales between the two companies over the next 18 months.

Increased Shareholder Value - This transaction will result in a positive adjustment to Alpine 4's Shareholder Equity, and we anticipate it adding add $5-6m in annual sales to Alpine 4 over the next 12 months.

Terry W. Protto, VP of Portfolio Management, commented: "APF and QCA manage a similar set of production metrics or KPI's such as Make Span, Flow Time, Inventory Management, Work Station and Floor Time Management." This in combination with world class quality, customer care, and fulfillment performance, set the two companies at the pinnacle of their respective market spaces. We are excited to bring APF into the Alpine 4 family.

About Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.

Alpine 4 is a publicly traded enterprise with business-related endeavors in Automotive Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, Engineering and Software development, and Energy Services.

Four principles at the core of our business are our motto called SIDE (Synergy, Innovation, Drive, and Excellence). At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence, and by anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards but also increase value for our shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

