Alpine 4 Technologies' SPECTRUMebos a Blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System Set for 2021 Public Launch

PHOENIX, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Technologies (OTCQB: ALPP) announced today that it has created a new operating entity Spectrumebos, Inc. in anticipation of releasing its Blockchain Enterprise Business Operating System to the small and midcap public market in 2021.

SPECTRUMebos is an Enterprise Business Operating System (EBOS) developed by Alpine 4 Technologies that combines the key technology software components of Accounting and Financial Reporting of an Enterprise Resource Planning System (ERP), a Document Management System (DMS), a Business Intelligence (BI) platform and a Customer Resource Management (CRM) hub which are tethered to a management reporting and collaboration toolset. SPECTRUMebos embeds itself in a robust blockchain ledger system so that the security and authenticity of transactions remain static. These tools help drive real-time information in two directions; first, to the front lines by empowering customer-facing stakeholders and second, back to management for planning, problem-solving and integration.

Kent B. Wilson, CEO, had this to say, "SPECTRUMebos's enterprise-grade distributed ledger platform helps increase business manageability and transparency on a secure and intelligent system. It is anticipated that Alpine 4's SPECTRUMebos will be a pivotal solution of the small and mid-cap public sector companies as it pertains to operating their businesses and complying with the scrutiny of public filings. This market also lacks in transparency due to access to cost-effective tools. I see our pricing by being offset by the potential cost savings in PCAOB auditing expenses as the need for testing validation work should be reduced by 25-30%."

About Alpine 4 Technologies: Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4 we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies even in brick and mortar businesses can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages. This unique perspective has culminated in the development of our Blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System called SPECTRUMebos.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards but also increase value for our shareholders.

Contact: Investor Relations, investorrelations@alpine4.com

www.alpine4.com

Forward-Looking Statements: The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

SOURCE Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.

