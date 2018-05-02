Alpine 4 Technologies to Present at RedChip's Global Online Growth Conference

RedChip's Global Online Growth Conference brings together investors and executives of leading small-cap companies, representing a broad spectrum within many sectors. More than 10,000 investors attend RedChip's microcap conference series each year.

No registration is required to participate in the conference. Start times are subject to change.

About Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. : Alpine 4 is a publicly traded enterprise with business-related endeavors in Automotive Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, Engineering and Software development, and Energy Services.

Four principles at the core of our business are: Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we are able to aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements regarding our market, strategy, competition, development plans (including acquisitions and expansion), financing, revenues, operations, and compliance with applicable laws. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the risks described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. All forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except where applicable law requires us to update these statements. Market data used throughout this prospectus is based on published third party reports or the good faith estimates of management, which estimates are based upon their review of internal surveys, independent industry publications and other publicly available information.

