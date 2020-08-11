Alpine 4's CEO to Participate in the LD Micro 500 Online Conference September 1st through 4th 2020

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (OTCQB: ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announced today that it will participate in the LD Micro 500 Online Conference September 1st through 4th 2020. You can register for this event by visiting https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

Kent Wilson, Alpine 4's CEO, had this to say, "Chris and his team at LD Micro are leaders in their industry of Micro-Cap coverage, and we are very excited at the opportunity to participate in the LD Micro Conference next month. Participating in the LD Micro 500 Online will continue our Q3 Alpine 4 awareness campaign and we hope that shareholders and investors will join us."

About Alpine 4 Technologies: Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly-traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4 we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies even in brick and mortar businesses can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages. This unique perspective has culminated in the development of our Blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System called SPECTRUMebos.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards but also increase value for our shareholders.

Contact: Ian Kantrowitz, VP of Investor Relations

[email protected]

www.alpine4.com

