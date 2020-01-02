Alpine 4's Subsidiary, Morris Sheet Metal Corp (MSM) Awarded $2.2 Million (US) Healthcare Building Project for 2020

PHOENIX, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Technologies' (OTCQB: ALPP) subsidiary Morris Sheet Metal Corp (MSM), today announced that it has secured a new health care related building project for 2020 worth $2.2 million.

MSM has provided mechanical contracting to its customers around the US since 1998.

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, had this to say: "What a great way to ring in the new year. This adds to a growing back log of work for 2020. I want to say thank you to all the hard-working employees of Morris Sheet Metal and JTD Spiral. Great job!"

Tom Laubhan, President of MSM, had this to say: "MSM and its sister company JTD Spiral continue to deliver on its planned growth. 2020 looks to be a very exciting year for both Morris Sheet Metal and its sister company JTD Spiral."

About Alpine 4 Technologies:

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, including brick and mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

