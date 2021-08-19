Alpine 4's Subsidiary, Thermal Dynamics International, Inc. Awarded a New $2.2M Contract in Africa

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Holdings' (OTCQB: ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announces that its subsidiary, Thermal Dynamics International, Inc., was awarded a new $2.2M contract in Africa. This new contract is in addition to a $1M contract for a new project in Europe awarded earlier this month.

Thermal Dynamics International, Inc. (TDII) is an international contracting, fabricator, and project management services company. TDII's primary client is the United States Federal Government, including the Department of Defense (DOD) and Department of State (DOS). TDII specializes in managing complex projects, assets and infrastructure for its customers, including support and services for the engineering, design, logistics and installation of HVAC, Control and Electrical systems in government facilities outside the United States.

John Meiser, President of TDII, commented, "Thanks to the talents of our expert estimating team, we have been awarded this new HVAC contract for $2.2M to be completed in Africa. As international travel continues to open up, we anticipate more contracts to follow with the increased accessibility."

Ian Kantrowitz, a member of Alpine 4's Executive Leadership Team, added, "The strategic acquisition of Thermal Dynamics has quickly proven to be a substantial addition to Alpine 4's ever growing holdings. With the leadership of TDII's President, John Meiser, their elite team creates the necessary solutions to solve the most demanding infrastructure projects around the world with exacting precision. In most cases, TDII is one of only a few companies in the entire U.S. with the capabilities to meet the demand of our special and unique clientele. In other instances, we are simply the only option. It's acquisitions of this caliber that will continue to drive shareholder value through our aggressive growth strategy."

Thermal Dynamics resides in the A4 Defense Systems, Inc. portfolio and is considered a "Stabilizer" company from Alpine 4's DSF business model.

About Alpine 4 Holdings:

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new Holdings, including brick and mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

