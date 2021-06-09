Alpine 4's Subsidiary, Thermal Dynamics International, Inc. Secures $14.6 million in Backlog

PHOENIX, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Holdings' (OTCQB: ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announces that its subsidiary, Thermal Dynamics International, Inc. (TDII), has secured several new production orders adding to a growing backlog in excess of $14.6M.

Over the next 12 months the company expects to deliver several international building projects for various customers, including the U.S. Department of State and several other private companies worldwide.

Thermal Dynamics International, Inc. is an international engineering, fabricator, and project management services company. TDII's primary client is the United States Federal Government, including the Department of Defense (DOD) and Department of State (DOS). TDII specializes in managing complex project assets and infrastructure for its customers, including support services for the thermal engineering and design of Embassies and Consulates outside the United States.

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, had this to say, "With the international markets lifting their COVID-19 restrictions, TDII is set to have a busy 2021 and 2022. The expertise on hand at TDII makes them abundantly capable of taking on these very technical and critical projects. Thank you to the TDII team for all of your hard work!"

