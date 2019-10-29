Alpine Consulting Named Preferred BigCommerce Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Consulting, Inc. has been promoted to the exclusive "Preferred" partnership level with BigCommerce. This tier is a small group of partners that have proven their ability to translate the BigCommerce solution into company needs and has significant success in implementing BigCommerce in these companies. Alpine, with over 20 years of success in eCommerce professional services, has been a partner with BigCommerce for 3 years and has a Practice with highly experienced professionals focused on planning and implementing BigCommerce solutions.

"As we look forward to the next year, we are excited about the ongoing partnership and the extensive BigCommerce work we do. Being promoted to a more trusted and exclusive level of partnership exemplifies the success and the commitment we have with BigCommerce. BigCommerce is an excellent and adaptable platform that has worked very well for many of our clients," said Stan Duda, Alpine's CEO.

The complete control and customization of BigCommerce makes it a top choice for established companies looking to start new or upgrade their existing eCommerce presence without being forced into migrating their entire backend processes and systems. This reduces the cost to update, lessens the learning curve, and allows established systems and services to easily be fully utilized with BigCommerce.

Alpine has been actively engaged with a variety of BigCommerce implementations, both with first-time eCommerce sites and migrations from other platforms, and in all areas of BigCommerce customization and integration.

Alpine plans and implements the more complex BigCommerce B2B and B2C solutions and provides ongoing support and enhancement services. Alpine has implemented BigCommerce in highly customized installations, in headless configurations, and with extensive integrations to backend and external systems.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, Alpine Consulting is an Information Technology services firm focused on delivering quality technology solutions that help our clients increase customer satisfaction, widen competitive gaps, mitigate risks, and thrive in today's volatile business environment.

Alpine Consulting has distinguished and award-winning consulting practices in the disciplines of e-Commerce, Information Management, and Systems Integration.

