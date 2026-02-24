Alpine Ear, Nose, & Throat, P.C. Data Breach Alert Issued By Wolf Haldenstein

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of people who have been impacted by the Alpine Ear, Nose, & Throat, P.C. ("Alpine") data breach.

Alpine, located in Fort Collins, Colorado, announced that the personal information of individuals may have been stolen as part of a data breach which occurred in November 2024.

Alpine is notifying affected people that their personal information, including at least names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, financial account information, medical information and health insurance information may have been stolen.

If you have received a recent notice of the data breach and have experienced recent concerning activity, it is possible that your personal information was compromised and is being offered for sale on the dark web.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville and San Diego. Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of this firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

