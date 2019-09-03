Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. Awarded the 2018 Electrical Supplier of the Year by FCA

"FCA is in the midst of transformational changes and these suppliers are helping enable a stronger future for all of us," said Scott Thiele, Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain at FCA - North America. "It is an honor to recognize their contributions and dedication, as they represent the best in the industry."

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by FCA senior leadership. Winners were selected based on an evaluation of each company's supplier scorecard performance in 2018 – a rating system that evaluates supplier performance in quality, delivery, cost, and warranty.

"It is an honor to receive this award from FCA," said Cameron Hosner, Vice President of the OEM Business Unit at Alpine Electronics of America. "We look forward to continuing to work closely together with them to bring great products to life."

From an OEM to an aftermarket perspective, Alpine Electronics continues to redefine the mobile electronics industry with vehicle-specific solutions designed to deliver an exciting experience no matter the driving conditions.

About Alpine Electronics

Alpine Electronics Inc., a part of the Alps Alpine Group based within its parent company, Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., develops, manufactures, and sells audio products for automobiles and information and communication products. For more information please visit https://www.alpine.com.

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies.

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

