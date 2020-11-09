Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. Honored by FCA as 2020 Supplier of the Year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Electronics of America, Inc., an Alps Alpine Group Company, was named FCA Supplier of the Year in the category of Innovation during the virtual 2020 North America Annual Supplier Conference and Awards program held on Oct. 23, 2020. The FCA Supplier of the Year awards recognize companies that have shown exceptional commitment to FCA, providing innovative and quality products and services.

"It is with great honor and appreciation that we accept this award for Innovation," said Cameron Hosner, Executive Director, Alps Alpine North America. "We remain committed to the continuous pursuit of unique and compelling solutions that deliver maximum value to our partners and look forward to continued collaboration with FCA."

During the program, FCA recognized 31 supplier partners across a total of 19 categories. In addition to the Innovation Supplier of the Year, Alpine was also a finalist for the Electrical and Foundational Supplier of the Year.

"The transformational changes we made in 2019 built a strong foundation for the wave of product launches coming out of FCA, and today we spotlighted those suppliers who took their work to the next level," said Martin Horneck, Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain Management, FCA - North America. "These are the 'best of the best' in our industry and they will continue playing a leading role in our collective success."

Award recipients were determined based on an evaluation of each company's 2019 supplier scorecard performance – a rating system that evaluates supplier performance in quality, delivery, cost, and warranty – and input from FCA senior leadership. Winners for innovation, sustainability, and diversity categories were submitted by the suppliers and vetted by FCA senior leadership.

This is the third time Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. has received a Supplier of the Year award from FCA. This award follows a 2019 win of the Electrical Supplier of the Year.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine, a leading manufacturer of electronic components and automotive infotainment systems, has brought the world numerous "First 1" and "Number 1" products since its founding in 1948. The Alps Alpine Group currently operates 110 bases in 26 countries and regions, supplying roughly 40,000 different products and solutions to around 2,000 companies worldwide. Those offerings include devices such as switches, sensors, data communication modules, touch input panels, actuators and power inductors; electronic shifters, remote keyless entry systems and other automotive units; consumer electronics like car navigation and audio-visual systems; and systems and services such as digital keys based on smartphone app and blockchain technology, and remote monitoring.

In January 2019, Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and Alpine Electronics, Inc. integrated their businesses to embark on a new era as Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. Serving a diverse range of markets encompassing an automotive industry currently undergoing major transformation, the mobile and consumer electronics domains, through to energy, healthcare and industry markets, Alps Alpine will combine and build on core device technology established over many years in three areas – human-machine interfaces, SENSORING™ and connectivity – along with system design and software development capabilities to innovate value that brings comfort to and enriches the lives of people everywhere. For more information: https://www.alpsalpine.com/e/.

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies.

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

