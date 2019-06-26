Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Year Winner

This is the fifth time Alpine Electronics has received the award.

"We hold our suppliers to a high bar," said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life."

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing, and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

"We are delighted and honored to receive this award from General Motors," said Cameron Hosner, Alpine Electronics of America Vice President, OEM Business Unit. "It came as a result of our strong efforts together to realize great products, and we look forward to continuing to deliver with excellence into the future."

About Alpine Electronics

Alpine Electronics Inc., a part of the Alps Alpine Group based within its parent company, Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., develops, manufactures, and sells audio products for automobiles and information and communication products. For more information please visit https://www.alpine.com.

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries, and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

