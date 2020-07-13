Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. Recognized by General Motors as a 2019 Supplier of the Year Winner

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Electronics of America, Inc., an Alps Alpine Group Company, was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during a virtual ceremony honoring the recipients of the company's 28th annual Supplier of the Year awards on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

During the event, GM recognized 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company. The awards ceremony was originally scheduled as a live-event to be held in March but was postponed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recognition is for supplier performance in the 2019 calendar year.

This is the 6th time Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. has received the award.

"Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve – and these award-winning suppliers went above and beyond our expectations," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

"We also believe it's important at this point in time to thank our entire supply base for their efforts the last few months to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19," added Amin. "Not only have we been able to safely restart our manufacturing operations, our suppliers played a key role in assisting our initiatives to increase the supply of ventilators and personal protection equipment (PPE) for frontline health care workers to help save lives and keep communities safe."

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

"The spirit of this award, the behavior and partnership it commands, and our sincere commitment to all the related metrics drive us to be a better company and supplier to General Motors," said Cameron Hosner, Executive Director of the OEM Business Unit at Alps Alpine North America. "We are both appreciative and honored to receive this for six years running and will be making every effort to continue the streak."

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine, a leading manufacturer of electronic components and automotive infotainment systems, has brought the world numerous "First 1" and "Number 1" products since its founding in 1948. The Alps Alpine Group currently operates 110 bases in 26 countries and regions, supplying roughly 40,000 different products and solutions to around 2,000 companies worldwide. Those offerings include devices such as switches, sensors, data communication modules, touch input panels, actuators and power inductors; electronic shifters, remote keyless entry systems and other automotive units; consumer electronics like car navigation and audio-visual systems; and systems and services such as digital keys based on smartphone app and blockchain technology, and remote monitoring.

In January 2019, Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and Alpine Electronics, Inc. integrated their businesses to embark on a new era as Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. Serving a diverse range of markets encompassing an automotive industry currently undergoing major transformation, the mobile and consumer electronics domains, through to energy, healthcare and industry markets, Alps Alpine will combine and build on core device technology established over many years in three areas – human-machine interfaces, SENSORING™ and connectivity – along with system design and software development capabilities to innovate value that brings comfort to and enriches the lives of people everywhere. For more information: https://www.alpsalpine.com/e/.

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities, sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

SOURCE Alpine Electronics of America, Inc.