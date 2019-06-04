Alpine Environmental Adds Carpentry Program in Chelmsford, MA

CHELMSFORD, Mass., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading environmental abatement contractor Alpine Environmental welcomes Patrik Dreist as head carpenter to spearhead their new carpentry training program. Alpine will use this training program to educate current and future employees to give them a better path for advancement and help to fill Alpine's growing need for in-house carpentry skills. The company has experienced significant growth and increased demand for finish carpenters in addition to field technicians and supervisors. The move to create this in-house program came as both a result of the shortage of skilled laborers in the construction and remodeling industries, and as a continuation of Alpine's long-standing commitment to train and promote employees from within.

Patrik brings over 40 years' experience in residential remodeling and new construction. At Alpine, he will be executing detailed finish carpentry and working with the company's up-and-coming carpenters to build a strong, capable carpentry team. Ron Peik, president of Alpine Environmental, says of the program: "Over the past 30 years, there's been a clear decline in the number of capable craftsmen in this industry. This is especially true in the past few years. We have a great team of hardworking and conscientious people already at Alpine. What better way to create more carpentry capacity than by training interested team members in-house, improving their career path here, and building a stronger team to serve our clients?"

Alpine Environmental is a Chelmsford, MA based environmental abatement contractor founded in 1991. Emphasizing customized service for each individual client's needs, Alpine provides period restoration and painting services in addition to their core environmental services of lead paint abatement, mold remediation, and asbestos abatement. Alpine serves general contractors, government agencies, and institutions plus homeowners and landlords in the New England region.

