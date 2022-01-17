Alpine Environmental Announces Promotion of Keith Adams, Jim Campbell, and Tom Bradley

Jim Campbell will advance from Project Manager to Pre-Construction Manager. In this new position, Campbell will coordinate with both Alpine's client service representatives and their clients before work even begins to ensure projects are set up for success. Additionally, he will aid in quality control and managing the Alpine fleet, equipment, and inventory.

Tom Bradley will assume the role of Site Superintendent from Site Supervisor. Bradley will take on additional responsibilities as he runs and manages our larger projects from start-to-finish. An industry veteran, Bradley has been working in construction and abatement for over 20 years and specializes in finish carpentry.

Founded 30 years ago in 1991, Alpine Environmental is a forerunner in the Environmental Specialty Contracting field. Located in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Alpine emphasizes customized services for each individual client. With services that cover abatement and remediation to period restoration and painting, Alpine serves the public and private sectors through general contractors, government agencies, schools, churches, homeowners and landlords throughout the New England region.

To learn more about Alpine visit: alpine-environmental.com

Media Contact:

Kristen Peik

[email protected]

978-250-2740

SOURCE Alpine Environmental, Inc.