Alpine Environmental Welcomes Erica Racine and Janet O'Hara

Janet O'Hara joins Alpine as Office Manager. In this role, Janet assists with corporate initiatives, supports in an HR capacity, and manages general company operations. Janet has a professional executive background and has worked as Manager of Executive Operations at a local charter school, and Manager of Member Services at a medical society.

Founded 30 years ago in 1991, Alpine Environmental is a forerunner in the Environmental Specialty Contracting field. Located in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Alpine emphasizes customized services for each individual client. With services that cover abatement and remediation to period restoration and painting, Alpine serves the public and private sectors through general contractors, government agencies, schools, churches, homeowners and landlords throughout the New England region.

