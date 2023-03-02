Alpine Environmental Welcomes Project Manager Tim Wade

CHELMSFORD, Mass., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Environmental is thrilled to have Tim Wade join the team (https://www.alpine-environmental.com/our-story/) as a Project Manager. Tim works with Alpine Operations to plan and execute projects, act as a point of contact for clients, and support the Field to provide exceptional service to our clients and complete projects on budget and in compliance (regulatory and safety).

Tim Wade

Tim Wade worked in the roofing industry for over 20 years as an Estimator and Senior Project Manager, beginning his career as a Technical Representative for a roofing manufacturer. Prior companies he worked with include Tesla Energy, Greenwood Industries, and Kidd Luukko. Tim graduated from ITT with a degree in Computer Science AutoCad and completed Business classes at Fitchburg State College.

Founded over 30 years ago in 1991, Alpine Environmental is a forerunner in the Environmental Specialty Contracting field. Their services include lead paint abatement, asbestos abatement, mold remediation, and historic restoration. Located in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Alpine emphasizes customized services for each individual client. Alpine serves the public and private sectors through general contractors, government agencies, schools, churches, homeowners and landlords throughout the New England region.

"Tim Wade brings a wealth of construction knowledge to the team," says Alpine General Manager Theresa Hazelrigg, "and his capable, calm management style and problem-solving attitude are well-aligned with Alpine's values and goals. We're so glad to welcome him!"

To learn more about Alpine visit: alpine-environmental.com

Contact:

Kristen Peik | Marketing

978-349-4334 | [email protected]

SOURCE Alpine Environmental, Inc.