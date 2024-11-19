Alpine Intel Acquires TechLoss Consulting & Restoration to Strengthen Commercial Services

Electronic loss mitigation added to insurance solutions portfolio

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Intel, a leading insurance solutions provider, today announced that it has acquired TechLoss Consulting & Restoration, a national specialty consulting services provider with a 20-year legacy of helping commercial and high-end residential customers with complex losses. TechLoss' technical property damage assessments and consultations enhance Alpine's suite of services with highly anticipated capabilities in commercial electronic loss mitigation.

TechLoss specializes in highly complex, high-value electrical equipment, and this acquisition adds highly specialized expertise and new technologies to Alpine's increasingly robust portfolio of services. The addition enables Alpine to provide its carrier partners with complex, technical services involving commercial business-critical equipment, contents, and high net-worth residential claims across the United States.

"I am honored to welcome the TechLoss team to Alpine Intel. TechLoss' technical consulting and restoration capabilities complement our existing damage assessment services and provides solutions that our customers have frequently requested. I am eager for our teams to begin working together to provide unbiased technical assessments for our customers' most challenging claims," said Damon Stafford, Alpine Intel CEO.

"We are enthusiastic about partnering with Alpine Intel, as we continue to focus on solving the most complex problems for our customers and delivering unmatched results. Alpine embodies the customer-first, results-driven philosophy that resonates with our organization and makes this a natural fit for us," said Robert Karbin, owner of TechLoss.

Fornaro Law served as legal advisor to TechLoss in the transaction.

Robinson Bradshaw Hinson served as legal advisor to Alpine Intel in the transaction.

About Alpine Intel:

Alpine Intel is dedicated to innovation across the property, auto, liability, and workers comp insurance fields – helping customers reach peak performance throughout the policy life cycle. Through their operating brands, HVACi, StrikeCheck, National Fire Experts, Donan Engineering, Component Testing Laboratories, and VRC Investigations, they are respected as the industry leader for their scale and track record of conducting expert, specialized, and accurate investigations nationwide. https://alpineintel.com/

