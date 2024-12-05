Alpine Intel Announces Acquisition of The Robison Group

Fraud investigation services expanded

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Intel, a leading insurance solutions provider, announced that it has acquired The Robison Group as part of its strategic growth initiative. The Robison Group's investigative solutions, specializing in surveillance, SIU, and desktop investigation services, enhances Alpine's fraud investigation services.

Alpine Intel is excited to announce the acquisition of The Robison Group

Earlier this year, Alpine acquired VRC Investigations, a national anti-fraud investigative solutions group. The addition of The Robison Group expands Alpine's fraud investigation reach, capacity, and resources to provide customers expanded nationwide coverage.

"The Robison Group has an incredible reputation in the industry, and we are thrilled to welcome their team to Alpine Intel," said Damon Stafford, CEO of Alpine Intel. "Ryan Robison's leadership has built an organization with an ethos grounded in field investigator expertise, a commitment to meaningful innovation, and a dedication to delivering consistent value to clients. We are ecstatic about this partnership and the future we will build together."

"The entire Robison team is enthusiastic about partnering with Alpine Intel as we continue to focus on providing the most reliable outcomes industry-wide," said The Robison Group Founder's Ryan Robison. "Alpine embodies the customer-first, results-driven philosophy that resonates with our organization and makes this a natural fit for us."

Ryan Robison will serve as Executive Vice President of Investigative Services for Alpine Intel, where he will focus on providing strategic direction and innovation for the division. "I believe that my 28 years of investigative leadership experience combined with the stewardship, technology, and support of Alpine Intel will allow us to provide our customers with the highest quality investigation services available," commented Robison. "The clients are the real winners in the acquisition, as it always should be."

Robinson Bradshaw served as legal advisor to Alpine Intel, LLC in the transaction.

Schwartz & Co. served as financial advisor to The Robison Group in the transaction.

About Alpine Intel:

Alpine Intel is dedicated to innovation across the property, auto, liability, and workers comp insurance fields – helping customers reach peak performance throughout the policy life cycle. Through their operating brands, HVACi, StrikeCheck, National Fire Experts, Donan Engineering, Component Testing Laboratories, VRC Investigations, and TechLoss Restoration & Consulting, they are respected as the industry leader for their scale and track record of conducting expert, specialized, and accurate investigations nationwide. https://alpineintel.com/

Contact:

Katie Roudabush

Chief Marketing Officer, Alpine Intel

[email protected]

704-235-3043

SOURCE Alpine Intel