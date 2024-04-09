Alpine Intel Announces Acquisition of VRC Investigations

Fraud investigation product added to insurance solutions portfolio

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Intel, a leading insurance solutions provider, today announced that it has acquired VRC Investigations, a leading national fraud investigation firm, expanding its offerings in the specialty claims investigation space.

VRC Investigations brings over 28 years of expertise in fraud investigations to Alpine Intel's decades of expertise in property and casualty investigations and assessments. Adding VRC to Alpine's suite of services further helps insurance carrier partners by saving them valuable time, streamlining operations, and minimizing risk exposure.

VRC Investigations is a national provider of investigative and insurance fraud solutions with an outcomes-oriented approach focused on delivering results. VRC's unique, data-driven solution meets the investigative, SIU, regulatory compliance, and claim defense needs of leading insurance carriers, employers, third-party administrators, law firms, and government agencies.

"We are excited to welcome VRC Investigations to Alpine Intel, as we widen the scope of specialty offerings for our carrier partners. VRC is an industry leader in providing a single-source solution for insurance carrier programs in the investigative, SIU, and regulatory compliance space. VRC's reputation of high-quality subject matter expertise complements Alpine Intel's suite of services, allowing our combined organization to tackle new challenges for our carrier partners. We are eager to bring Alpine Intel's tech-enablement and industry-leading software development to the fraud investigations market," said Damon Stafford, Alpine Intel CEO.

Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to VRC Investigations in the transaction. Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP served as legal advisor to VRC Investigations in the transaction.

Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A. served as legal advisor to Alpine Intel, LLC in the transaction.

Alpine Intel is dedicated to innovation across a broad range of property insurance intelligence – helping our customers reach peak performance throughout the policy life cycle. Through our operating brands, HVACi, StrikeCheck, National Fire Experts, Donan Engineering and Component Testing Laboratory, we are respected as the industry leader for our scale and track record of conducting expert, specialized, and accurate investigations nationwide. Our objective results provide significant value for insurance companies, investors, law firms, and manufacturers, all serving residential and commercial customers. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, our team of experienced professionals provides high-quality solutions across all 50 states. https://alpineintel.com/

VRC Investigations is a national provider of investigative and insurance fraud solutions with hundreds of local, directly employed, licensed investigators nationwide. VRC's unique, single-source solution meets the investigative, SIU, regulatory compliance, and claim defense needs of leading insurance carriers, employers, third-party administrators, law firms, and government agencies. https://vrcinvestigations.com/

