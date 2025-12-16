DETROIT, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems, a leading provider of motive power, critical power, and telecom solutions, today announced the acquisition of Chicago Industrial Battery, Inc., founded in 2010 by industry veteran Mark Calderini. This marks Alpine Power Systems' 29th acquisition.

Alpine Power Systems Acquires Chicago Industrial Battery, Inc.

Chicago Industrial Battery has built a strong reputation serving customers throughout the Chicagoland area, as well as across Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, and Iowa. Alpine's acquisition further supports the continued growth of the company's PowerMAX line of used and rental motive power batteries and chargers.

Mark Calderini brings more than 31 years of experience in the motive power industry and will remain actively involved in the business to ensure continuity for customers.

Mark Calderini, Founder of Chicago Industrial Battery, says, "Chicago Industrial Battery has always been built around responsiveness and doing right by our customers. Joining Alpine Power Systems gives our customers access to greater resources including inventory, technology, and support; while maintaining the personal relationships we've built over the years."

The acquisition aligns with Alpine's strategic focus on expanding their PowerMAX used and rental battery and charger offerings throughout the country.

Adam Cecil, Alpine's Divisional President of Motive Power says, "This acquisition directly supports our continued investment in PowerMAX and our growing fleet of used and rental motive power batteries and chargers. Chicago Industrial Battery has a strong presence throughout the Chicago area and a very loyal customer base. Combining their market knowledge with Alpine's infrastructure allows us to deliver faster response times, expanded inventory, and greater long-term value to customers."

With this acquisition, Alpine Power Systems continues its disciplined growth strategy, expanding its geographic reach while enhancing product availability and service capabilities for their customers.

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Alpine has expanded its operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in the industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing family business supplying numerous Fortune 1000 companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001 Quality, ISO 14001 Environmental, and ISO 45001 Health & Safety Certified, and is also compliant with NIST Cybersecurity Standards and ITAR Regulations.

